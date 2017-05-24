Letters: Let the race issue alone

DANGER! RADIOACTIVE!

Bob Filner is more than “radioactive right now” [“‘I’m like radioactive right now, right?,’” May 3]. He is toxic to the extreme! Talk about needing public accolades. This ne’er-do-well was coddled by the Democratic Party for decades even though they knew his history of philandering. He and the Party should ‘man up’ and reimburse the city treasury the millions of dollars his crude behavior stole from said treasury to remove him and stop the embarrassment of our city on the national stage. His opinions are worthless. He and Anthony Weiner have a common bond—they both have the Forest Hills neighborhood in Queens, NY in their backgrounds.

Lou Cumming, La Jolla

LET THE RACE ISSUE ALONE

Seth, I sure wish you would speak to yourself [“Wake up,” May 3]. We live in a world that is full of hate, and that is sad. We also live in a world that is full of love, and that is good. It would be nice if someday the color of skin did not matter and we looked at this for what it was: a murder of innocent people. Your type cannot let the RACE issue alone. What if it were all white people that were shot? You would more than likely not mention race, and that is OK because everyday all over this country it happens. Look at crime statistics. People of all color are shooting each other. I am a 65-year-old white man who lived most of my life to this date on the East Coast. I worked a blue color [sic] job for 43 years and a lot of the people I worked with were many colors. We never had race issues and there were no shootings and I am sure that in the vastness of our country and world that is how things are. I enjoy reading CityBeat and its articles but most editorials are left of me. I understand how upset you all are over the election of Trump being our new president, but trying to fuel the fire with race hatred is not good. Anyway, just my thoughts on this one and honestly I am not a big fan of the new administration either.

Greg Budd, Carlsbad

IF IT QUACKS LIKE A DUCK…

Dear Seth, I just read your piece on the recent shooting that happened in La Jolla [“Wake up,” May 3]. I happen to know a little more about what the motives of the shooting was and why Chief Zimmerman said what she did. Maybe you should have done a little more investigation into this before publishing your piece on this, but I guess that is why it is called “Opinions,” because this is clearly and simply your opinion on what had happened and what you speculate the cause was. I just felt after reading it, that it could be dangerously taken as fact, and possibly cause even more unnecessary friction between the SDPD and the residents of San Diego. Just because it may sound like a duck, maybe take a better look at what you hear before you verify that it in fact is a duck. Just saying... Thank you for allowing me to respond.

Zach Crawford, Valencia Park