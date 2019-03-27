Letters: Lose the noose

Lose the noose

Hi Mr. Combs. I just want to thank you for your sensitivity concerning the band ‘Loosen The Noose’ insensitivity toward the many, many deceased African Americans who had nooses places around their necks and hanged simply because they had sun-kissed ebony-colored skin [“Great Local Music Review,” March 6; Letters, March 20]. With a name like that, I hope not one of its bands members is black. I personally find the band’s name to be highly offensive and somewhat problematic because of America’s most brutal and bitter racist past, when nooses were used to hang tens of thousands of black men, women, boys, and girls from trees and bridges.

Maybe the band’s name can be changed to: One Brotherhood; One Humanity; or One Love for All. But ‘Loosen The Noose’ feeds readily into the eager racist narratives of white nationalism, white superiority, white rule and white privilege as the noose continues to be used as a tool of intimidation by those who still long for a return to the days when black people were murdered with impunity and at-will throughout the United States. I strongly encourage the band members to Google: 60 Minutes: The Legacy of Lynching, and see why the word (noose) still haunts the memories of millions of African Americans even to this very day.

I was both born and reared in the Deep South of our nation and know that there are devout racists in every states of the Union who use a noose whenever and wherever they can to remind blacks of America’s dark past of racial hate and savage brutality against God’s children of ebony. Thanks again, Mr. Combs for your humanity concerning the continual struggle of African Americans gaining racial justice and racial equality in a country that systematically denies their humanity, their worth, and their value as human beings in this 21st century.

Jacob Regal, Downtown

Puzzling choices

I enjoyed the piece on the inclusion of San Diego to the Michelin Guide [“Stars are Born,” Culture, March 20] and agree that most all of our local restaurants will be (rightly so) snubbed. Addison truly is a gem and an example of what most local “fine” restaurants should be working towards. It amazes me that everyone in town can rattle off the names of starred restaurants elsewhere however the mention of Addison to a local is usually met with a blank stare.

I did find your mention of El Jardin puzzling, as I’ve found them to be typical of “nice” San Diego restaurants, a vehicle to promote the chef as a celebrity. It’s pretty much just “OK” and mediocre. When I’ve gone, its never impressed; poor service, uninspired food, visually “nice” open space, etc. Its nowhere near the level of a place like Taco Maria, which is doing way more with much less. The wine list at El Jardin was a real sore spot as the markup was quite high and the list contained wines that are simply undrinkable. The bottles of Bichi come to mind. San Diego deserves a great Mexican Restaurant and El Jardin is far from that.

I would, however, like to get your take on Wine Vault as a Bib Gourmand candidate. Personally I think it’s a great value and ticks all the boxes for that category.

Thanks and keep up the good work!

KC, Golden Hill

Elliot's gotta go

Esteemed Mr. Lamb,

I read CityBeat weekly, particularly your column. The recent reportage concerning Ms. Elliott was on target [“The Dimming of Mara Elliott,” Spin Cycle, March 13]! My wife and I are also fans of Donna Frye, who to-date continues as one of the finest persons whoever served on the city council. We agree that next time out, Ms. Elliott needs to be replaced. Government and our elected representatives must operate in a glass house. If they can’t stand the light, leave! Elliott’s pitiful explanation for the proposed Senate Bill 615 was preposterous!

Best wishes,

Richard and Ruberta Castro, Clairemont