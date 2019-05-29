Letters: Love for Aaryn. Kinda.

LOVE FOR AARYN. KINDA.

Re: “Save me from the cat people,” “Let’s Impeach this ______” and “Alabama, God Damn,” Backwards & In High Heels.

OBTW: Kudos to CityBeat for printing all those wacko comments from the right-wing conservatives in “Letters.” Good to hear from that side of the spectrum, from time to time.

Cats: Ms. Belfer, I love your articles! The topics you choose and your style of writing always get my attention and cause me to think. I love cats & dogs. Who among us has not found ourselves trapped in a conversation with someone we don’t know, discussing a topic of little interest, causing us to start calculating the number of seconds left in life? So Aaryn, for my part, you are forgiven.

Impeach: Read the Mueller Report! This should be required reading of all members of Congress, if not the general population. Clearly, Trump has not read the report. (For later deniability, I suspect.) The Mueller Report is “FREE” on-line. Anyone who has an interest has no basis for opinion without first reading the full, redacted report. And yeah, in my opinion, Trump & Co. have got to go.

Abortion: According to the last census (2010) there are 159.41 million men in the United States compared to 165.92 million women. In the United States, women outlive men by an average of 4.8 years.

Ladies! DO THE MATH! Why are you allowing men to do this to you? You finally got the right to vote in 1920. SO VOTE!

Thanks for allowing me to respond. You have a great magazine.

D K Fields, Point Loma

THOUGHTS ON UNCLE JOE

A few weeks ago you wrote an editorial condemning those of us who not only didn’t vote for Hillary Clinton, but won’t vote for Joe Biden if he is the nominee because we must stop Trump at all costs [“The intolerant progressive,” From the Editor, April 24]. I am one of those people who in the last election voted for Jill Stein. It was that or not to vote at all. No, I don’t feel guilty for Trump either. But its the present election I want to discuss.

I won’t tell anyone who to vote for but here is some information on “Uncle Joe” Biden: I saw two videos of him recently. In one he called young people lazy and lacking in the work ethic, because they can’t get off their couches they are having economic problems. I actually heard him say this. In the second, made about 14 years ago, he sounds a lot like Trump himself. This was a talk in Arizona he made in which he said he would love to build a fence on our border. That the Mexican government is so corrupt that we can’t treat it like a real democracy and Mexicans are rushing across the border bringing drugs.

Joe Biden was Vice President when the 2014 coup occurred in the Ukraine aided by the U.S. government. He sent aid to the opposition. When they came to power here is what came with them, the Azov brigade. Heard of them? They are neo-Nazis in every sense of the word and whenever the U.S. sent military aid to the Ukraine, they received a lot of it.

This is the Joe Biden who is the probable Democratic candidate for 2020.

Rochelle Glickman, Golden Hill