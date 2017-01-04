Letters: Love mail

LOVE MAIL

Great article on "Fake News!!" [Dec. 21] and certainly relevant in the current climate. My son is in his second year of a journalism degree and I send him the opposite of "hate mail" (i.e. "love mail") all the time.

Love mail, for me, is when I read a great article and I send it to him. I will forward the most recent ones for you to enjoy. I will be sending your article to him via snail mail. I will also send him random postcards and clippings, so that also is love mail. Nothing beats the joy of receiving stuff in the actual post!

So thanks again and I may very well consider sending ìlove mailî to all the journalists I have read and enjoyed. Keep up the excellent work, you are needed more than ever.

Helen Arrona, Vista

TOILET HUMOR

The cover of Trump as Ronald McDonald ["Did You Ever Think," Nov. 16] sort of reminds me of the old Nixon poster with bullseyes on them so you could use them for a dart game. I plan on laminating the cover and putting it in a frame or something for similar use or maybe over the toilet. When I showed it to a young kid at the McDonald's drive through window near Texas Street he said, "Right on!" You could sell that cover with some very slight adaptations or have it on t-shirts and make a mint. Put it on toilet plunger holders or wastebaskets. My Dad had a Spiro Agnew trashcan in his garage for years. Make large stickers with it and large posters. So disgusted with Trump and his band of swamp creatures ready to devour us all. Talk about a swamp! This is Fascism and people are so gullible they don't even know it is. Similar jargon noted from Hitler, Mussolini and Franco are his play book. Still the ignorant don't get it. History for these unfortunate people is what happened last week, but wait till their Medicare gets gutted by Ryan and their taxes go up.

D.O., University Heights