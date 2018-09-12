Letters: Loving love songs

LOVING LOVE SONGS

Yesterday I again listened to “Cover Me Up” (for about the 100th time) and thought a lot about the perfection of it. The passion in that song gives me tears and chills every time. His voice, the guitar break... So, as life does, today I find Seth Combs’ article [“All Songs Are Love Songs,” Aug. 29] in my inbox about [his] moment with that song. I love moments like this, as well as the article.

Nancy Smits, College Area

IT TAKES TIME

One hundred percent of people will never agree on anything, but it sounds like the residents of Sherman Heights are working hard to both care for their own neighborhood and help this critical project succeed [“Homeless storage concerns remain,” Sept. 5]. And reaching 50-percent capacity (247 out of 500 bins) is pretty good for the first 90 days of any new kind of operation anywhere. This isn’t a new franchise of an existing operation that everyone already knows. Finally, Ms. [Gloria] Flores is correct—it takes a lot of time and work by people who care, including residents. Kudos to all.

Dan Goldzband

Kensington

S.D. NEEDS THIS VOICE

I’ve been a loyal CityBeat reader for the 14 years I’ve lived in San Diego. The Sept. 5 editorial [“Being an ally means more than retweeting”] was the best call to action I’ve seen in the paper since the change in leadership in 2015. I know there have been ups and downs at the paper over the years, as can be expected, but know that writing like the Sept. 5 piece will keep me picking up CityBeat for a long time coming. Please don’t stop. San Diego needs this voice.

Colin Santulli , Ocean Beach

GOOD VIBES ONLY

I totally enjoyed Ryan Bradford’s Well That Was Awkward piece [“My top enemies from the summer”] in the Aug. 29 publication. Mostly I grab a copy of Cityvibe [sic] to see if there are any events worth checking out that weekend. I’m not a patient reader; like movies, I need to be fully entertained in order to keep my interest. Ryan’s sarcastic humor was raucous and perfect for me from start to finish! Thank you. I didn’t pull a stomach muscle, but it lightened me up. We all need to laugh more… Thanks again.

Occasional Reader,

Claire Coombs, Hillcrest