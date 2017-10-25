Letters: Man-speak

MAN-SPEAK

Thank you for using your platform as editor to speak candidly and accurately to men [“Apologizing is easy. Too easy,” Oct. 18], encouraging them to listen and to acknowledge how they might contribute to a societal problem. Your words are all correct.

Margaux Robles, La Jolla

MELTING SNOWFLAKES

I always make a point of picking up a copy of CityBeat on my way out of Vons—it’s worth every penny. It’s important to me to keep up with the goings on of the snowflake lifestyle and how they are spending their foodstamps. Edwin [Decker] clearly spends all of his on manscaping [“The first day of our new acquaintance,” Oct. 4]. It’s one thing to read about snowflakes, but getting to watch one melt right there in print was awesome. It was like reading a Grisham novel and the kicker—he was married, TO A WOMAN! No freakin’ way! Can’t wait for the sequel.

Craig A. Nelson, Solana Beach

WELL, ACTUALLY (AGAIN)…

I read Michael S. Reilly’s (of Abnormal Heights) letter on September 27 with amused interest. His claim that the “right to secede” is prohibited “in toto and forever” would be laughable if he didn’t really expect us to believe it. No laws are binding upon a free people forever, but are always subject to modification or repeal. Even the Constitution can be amended or repealed.

To expect future generations to be bound in perpetuity without options is contrary to basic rules of common law and principles of freedom. Texas has been threatening to secede for years and you don’t hear the federal government claiming they haven’t the right. California has residents who also favor secession. Again, you don’t see the federal government disputing their right to do so.

The fact is that the Southern states were acting within the legal perameters [sic] of the Constitution and local laws when they voted to leave the union. Mr. Reilly’s argument is a classic example of interpreting the facts to conform to an agenda. He was, to put it mildly, disingenuous.

Your title for his letter: “Well, Actually” doesn’t place you on the side of truth. Not an inspiring position for a newsman, but, perhaps not surprising in the era of fake news.

Marshall Mallory, North Park