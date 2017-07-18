Letters: Missing the mark

Missing the mark

Hi Seth! I am the Executive Director of San Diego County Gun Owners PAC (SDCGO). Someone sent your article to me about the San Diego City Council’s proclamation making May 6th, 2017 San Diego County Gun Owners Day. I wanted to start by telling you that Dave Maass and I had a similar exchange about gun ownership years ago, but I was a stranger at the time so he didn’t appear as disgusted with me. I reached out to him after hearing him talk about the Second Amendment on a the Mike Slater Show. I asked him if he would be interested in going to the range to learn the safety rules regarding firearms and then have a good time shooting a gun for his first time. He refused. We exchanged emails for months and even had what I thought was a friendship until I made a comment on Facebook about not liking criminals. Dave, surprisingly, was unable to remain friends with someone whose views were contrary to his and ended our friendship. Anger and intolerance strikes again.

Regarding your commentary [“Clenched fist of truth,” July 5], I just wanted to correct two things. First, the proclamation was honoring the good work volunteer members of our organization do in the community and not “the gun lobby.” Our organization does a lot to spread the message of gun safety, responsible ownership, protection and acceptance. Second, SDCGO had nothing to do with the Dana Loesch/NRA commercial that you did not enjoy. Generalizing like you did would be like me saying you are dishonest simply because you are in the same business as CNN, and they promote dishonest conspiracy theories about Russia.

I have not watched the commercial you mentioned yet and had no plans to watch it until you brought it up in this article. By your description, it sounds horrible and just may be the biggest mistake media has uncovered regarding a group like NRA. I can hardly believe a final nail has been put in the NRA’s coffin and would very much like to watch the video now. I have never seen an NRA video that is as horrible and violent as you describe the Loesch commercial to be. I have only seen Loesch speak a few times, but it surprises me that she agreed to be a part of this kind of thing. I am surprised she has a side of her that allows her to recklessly call for violence against so many Americans. So curiosity is getting the better of me.

Be right back. I’m going to go watch it right now.

Sorry that took so long. I wasn’t sure I had the right video so I really searched. Was this the video? www.youtube.com/watch?v=tOfLjGg5gP0

I mean it must be. I don’t see another, but this one doesn’t match up with your description of loud and obvious cries for violence. Now I am confused. Loesch’s entire video was condemning the political violence from the left that has been flooding our news feed for years. You brought up the Bernie Sanders supporter who tried to murder members of Congress, and that is a perfect example of the kind of left-wing political violence Loesch and the NRA are condemning. She ends her condemnation of violence with a reference to the symbol of non-violence resistance used by so many civil rights champions before her: a clenched fist.

So... did you and I watch the same video?

Your analysis of the video could not have been less accurate or missed the mark more had you actually been trying to get it wrong. I noticed you did not provide a link to the video, by the way [Editor’s note: We actually have it right on the page]. Interesting choice to leave out the actual source and just leave your deeply flawed description and analysis. It does make sense to me how you could get the proclamation and SDCGO so wrong now that I see a sample of your shoddy, haphazard attempt to analyse [sic] a one-minute video condemning violence and promoting truth.

Good luck with your paper, Seth.

Michael A. Schwartz, Executive Director, San Diego County Gun Owners PAC

[Editor’s response: You lost this particular gun-owning libtard at “they promote dishonest conspiracy theories about Russia.”]

dangerous rhetoric

Thank you for your Clenched Fist article in last week’s CityBeat [“Clenched fist of truth,” July 5]. I was one of the “locals” concerned about the gun owners’ day proclamation. I appreciate your pointing out the dangerous rhetoric coming from the NRA. Responsible gun ownership is one thing, promoting gun violence is quite another. Schemes that promote more guns and glorify their power, have the potential to lead to more guns in the hands of the wrong people.

Thanks for the article.

Carol Landale, Mission Valley