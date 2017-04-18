Letters: Motorhoming in

MOTORHOMING IN

All right, I can see how a bad example or a bad experience could make a really long-term effect on us [“If he builds it, will they come?,” April 5]. I personally think that maybe we should give a camping site for the homeless. Maybe where all those motorhomes are at in National City. Slightly monitored with a few rules, I believe they can possibly have their own community so they won’t have to stay on an unsteady curb where people use it to walk on. Just a thought I guess.

David Plandor, Chula Vista

PARTY OF BUSINESS

I agree, the proposed border wall/fence is a waste of money, resources, and time [“A pig is still a pig and a wall is still a wall,” April 12]. Likewise beefed-up Border Patrol. The anti-immigration politicians—generally Republicans—are not serious about curbing illegal immigration. It’s a wedge issue exploited for political purposes. Rule-of-thumb: wedge issues distract attention away from agenda voters should reject. If politicians were serious about curbing illegal immigration, they would target employers who hire illegal workers. With no jobs available, there would be less incentive to come to the U.S. illegally. But the GOP are the party of business and business wants cheap labor so the GOP have done little to effectively curb illegal immigration. On the other hand, Republican voters largely oppose immigration, and the Republicans have convinced them that they are ardently fighting illegal immigration. For many years Republicans have done a remarkable job of successfully straddling a fence.

Dan Jacobs, Mira Mesa

MORE IMPORTANT

This is in response to David Jankowski’s letter April 12, “Not A Priority”, which is critical of CityBeat’s editorial [“If he builds it, will they come?,” April 5]. First off, Seth’s editorial was a remarkably dead-on accurate analysis of the problem. San Diegans have made both homelessness and road improvements their biggest concern, plus the bundling of those two issues with a Convention Center expansion, where the two get only a tiny bit of the new tax revenue generated, is at least misleading. Housing is an entitlement under the State Constitution, which makes Cities responsible for providing housing for the poor, unlike the other 49 states where that is the job of Counties. None of this has anything to do with caring, compassion, sympathy or humanitarianism. Homelessness affects everyone, not just the homeless. This has to do with tourism, city prestige, attracting investment capital, real estate values, public health and safety, clean streets and sidewalks, abatement of drug abuse, taxpayer costs of police-ambulance-cleanup, and other issues more important than a Convention Center expansion? Obviously. Most cities are losing money on their Convention Centers, plus there are a lot of other competing cities, even in a shrinking market. If you care about San Diego you need to help solve its biggest problem. My idea was to use any changes in the Convention Center or Qualcomm Stadium for temporary homeless shelter, whenever not in other use.

Dr. John Kitchin, San Diego Homeless News, Downtown