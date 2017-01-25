Letters: National memory

NATIONAL MEMORY

Fan of the paper. You will probably receive an abundance of stories on the S.D. Women’s March. I’d like to share my unique experience below.

I was buying a bag of Skittles the morning of the San Diego Women’s March. My intent was to staple them to a protest sign which read “* AMERICA * ALL COLORS * EQUALITY *”. A woman moved into line right behind me. She had a bag of Skittles. She was African-American. I commented on our coincidence at this early hour. A wave of emotion flooded her face when I told her what I was up to. It was quickly replaced by concern. She wanted me to be safe at the march. She had seen police batons up close. It never occurred to me that I wouldn’t be safe until that moment—the march was billed as family-oriented and peaceful. The woman insisted on paying for my Skittles. The march was peaceful and a catharsis. There were spasms of Skittles recognition by my fellow marchers throughout the day. A group of African-American women asked if they could pose with my sign. There was also a lot of Skittles confusion: “What do the Skittles represent?” “What’s up with the Skittles?” I patiently explained the pre-election comment made by Donald J. Trump Jr. comparing Syrian refugees to a bag of Skittles, some of which were poisonous, the logic being that you couldn’t let any Skittles into the country. I thought my protest sign was about diversity, inclusion, trust, and tolerance. It was, but I had completely forgotten about Trayvon Martin. He was carrying a bag of Skittles when he was shot dead. Skittles became a major symbol of racial injustice to the Black Lives Matter movement. I’d forgotten all that. I’m white. Newt Gingrich once said something about our national memory being reset every two weeks. I remember hearing Gingrich say this during the TV interview and thinking, “oh-my-god, he is right.” You can’t find a reference attributing this proverb to Gingrich online anywhere. That’s because our national memory only lasts about two weeks.

James V. Carretta, El Cerrito

So sad

Dear Mr. Combs,

What I don’t understand after reading your editorial [“In Need of Supervision,” Jan. 11] is (1) why isn’t that high priced homeless czar Hizzoner [sic] hired leading the charge in “fixing” our horrific homeless problem? Where has she disappeared to within the bowels of City Hall? and (2) why isn’t the County, which is flush with dollars, taking a more active role in solving this problem? After all, the County is supposed to be lead player in the health care etc. of the county’s citizens and all those homeless folks surely have health issues of varying degrees. Sure seems to me that if the new County Supervisor has made the homeless a top priority, all the other Supervisors should have the same priorities. Looks to me that Roberts, Cox, Jacob and Horn are our modern day Pontius Pilates! So sad…

Lou Cumming, La Jolla