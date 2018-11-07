Letters: No place for gentlemen

NO PLACE FOR GENTLEMEN

I love CityBeat and looked forward to your Best Of issue [Oct. 17]. I enjoyed it except for one thing. On page 78, you had the category of “Best Gentleman’s Club.” If a true gentleman is someone who respects women, then he doesn’t frequent a strip club. And, particularly in this day and age, I was very disappointed that CityBeat would support that type of establishment, where women are encouraged to objectify and demean themselves and men are encouraged to support that. For you men and women who may have voted in this category, how would you feel if your own daughter worked at one of these places? Best Gentleman’s Club? Really? I thought CityBeat was progressive. Make progress and move forward, OK? Is it somehow important to you to promote strip clubs by including them in your categories of “Best Of”? CityBeat will truly be the “best” when you stop doing that.

Sincerely,

Sarah

last name and neighborhood withheld

UNHAPPY PRINCE

Your film listing for The Happy Prince [Oct. 17] reads in part, “The tragic last days of Oscar Wilde’s life are depicted in this period comedy....” We saw the film last night with author, director and lead actor Rupert Everett. The film is not a “period comedy” by any standard. Realizing this brief listing is not a review of the film, it should at least rise to the minimum standard of being factually accurate. It is not. Your listing however was the great source of considerable laughter for several who read the listing after actually viewing the film. A viewing experience apparently not yet shared by the author of the listing text.

David Lundin, Pacific Beach

[Editor’s response: Humblebrag much?]