Letters: Not a priority

NOT A PRIORITY

Seth, you (and CityBeat) might have more success drumming up interest and caring and support (i.e. money) for the homeless if you (and other homeless advocates) didn’t sound so entitled [“If he builds it, will they come?,” April 5]. If fighting homelessness is not a priority for me (and others) that doesn’t make me a bad person. If a ballot issue raises taxes for a convention center, potholes and homelessness (in that order) it doesn’t mean the priorities are wrong. I don’t see you (and CityBeat) and all the others who are passionate about homelessness doing anything other than talking or writing about homelessness. You seem to have no problem spending other peoples’ money, and when that money isn’t enough (“... the expansion will receive more money than both homelessness and infrastructure combined...”) you get indignant.

Those who are passionate about homelessness (such are yourself) are free to spend their money to fight homelessness. And I’m not aware of any of the homeless advocates who have actually taken a homeless person into their homes.

David Jankowski, location withheld