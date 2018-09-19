Letters: One man's opinion

ONE MAN’S OPINION

There’s no question that Serena Williams is one of the greatest athletes (female or male) of all time. She has been amazing to watch over the years and to still see her play despite health issues (one almost killing her) at such a high level is truly phenomenal. But I have to disagree with your assessment as to what went on at the U.S. Open [“When a loss is really a win,” Sept. 12]. Her coach admitted it, and it was clear on the video. He coached her from the stands. So not only did Serena cheat, but she lied.

Apparently it is known in tennis circles that the umpire Carlos Ramos runs a tight ship. Contrary to what your editorial infers, he has penalized men for similar infractions. I don’t believe he penalized Serena because she was female or black. She was penalized for being coached, breaking her racket and then continuing to argue. You may not have seen a “melt down” but I did. And please tell me what having a daughter has anything to do with his calls. Whether what she did will be one her “finest moments” remains to be seen. But her actions prevented Naomi Osaka from getting to enjoy one of her finest moments. She will be but a footnote in the story. Heck, she isn’t even mentioned in your column.

Rob Cohen, Mission Hills

ANOTHER MAN’S OPINION

Seth Combs’ comments about the U.S. Open went from ignorant to inaccurate to preposterous [“When a loss is really a win,” Sept. 12]. Williams was penalized—in accordance with the rules—because her coach was coaching from the stands, something he admitted to doing. Whether she wanted that coaching or saw him gesturing is irrelevant. If all a player has to do to avoid being penalized in that situation is to say, “I didn’t see it,” the rule would be unenforceable. It takes only a couple of seconds to convey a message via hand signals. It is not reasonable to expect the chair umpire to simultaneously watch a coach in the stands and a player on the court, and to know what a player does and does not see. Attacking an umpire’s integrity, calling him a thief and a liar for doing his job, is a strange way of showing your daughter that you “stand up for what’s right.”

Combs: “Serena has more than proven she’s capable of keeping her cool.” Really? When she was called for a foot fault at a previous U.S. Open she screamed profanities at a woman line judge and threatened her with bodily harm. Double standard? Can you imagine what would happen to a male player who treated a female linesperson like that? His career would be over. As for this nonsense about women being penalized while the men skate, at this year’s tournament the men were penalized more than twice as many times as the women were.

The bottom line here is that if Williams felt it necessary to vent her anger at someone, it should have been directed at her coach. He was the one who broke the rule that precipitated all that followed. And to call what followed, “one of Williams’ finest moments,” is the most insulting compliment I’ve ever heard. Williams was right about one thing, someone owes someone an apology. Lastly, while part of me would like to see Mr. Ramos get a standing ovation when he’s introduced at his next assignment, it’d be better for everyone to put this sorry episode behind us.

John Whiteman

Mission Hills

[Editor’s note: No shade and not making fun, but that really is his last name. We did not make that up.]