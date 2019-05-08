Letters: Orange man bad blather

ORANGE MAN BAD BLATHER

I was recently scanning your newspaper while my car was getting washed, a nice car that I worked very hard for in a system that has brought more people in the history of the world out of poverty: capitalism.

Anyways, I usually get a kick out of your editorials, typically self-hating whites virtue signaling that they have the moral high ground over us greedy, evil, planet-hating conservatives. Always offering righteous guidance advising handouts to those poor minorities who really need our help because apparently they can’t help themselves. What you are actually doing is mentally oppressing them by creating a victimization culture rather than one that applauds hard work and achievement, but that is a discussion for another day.

So as I quickly scanned Mr. Combs article about the synagogue shootings [“What can we do now?,” From the Editor, May 1], I did not see one mention blaming Trump. Wait, what? Then I read Mr. Decker’s article [“Fight for your right to use the OK symbol,” Sordid Tales] knowing his typical thoughts that they must be in there and nothing. I mean, of course his article was about white supremacy cause white racists are the reason for all of societies woes and you have to cover it at least once a week. However, hey, no mention of evil Trump and it was actually a rational position. I stood bemused, I told myself that when I get back home I am going to write these guys, or is it Z’s, at CityBeat giving them props for not making the Poway shooting political and blaming Trump.

Then I re-read Seth’s article a little closer and all the old fact-less “orange man bad” blather reared it’s ugly head. “These groups feel emboldened and empowered by President Trump,” you stated, more or less saying that it was his fault this psychopath shot up the synagogue. Small problem here though, the assassin at the synagogue HATED Donald Trump for his support of the Jewish people so wouldn’t it be a bit difficult to be emboldened and empowered by him? Apparently you didn’t look up the facts on the story but I know the left tends to live in an all emotion, no fact world so color me shocked.

Rahm Emmanuel always said “Don’t let a good crisis go to waste” so good job following the playbook. It’s too bad really, I started thinking that CityBeat may just leave Trump out of the senseless death of one of our own and I respected that, turned out not only did that not happen but you completely bent the truth to fit into your narrative.

Don’t expect this to be printed in letters to the editor because my facts have most certainly triggered your feelings. All good, I’ll still read your rag wearing my MAGA hat on with pride when I am getting my capitalistic pig machine washed. Cheers!

Morgan, Bay Ho

PROGRESSIVES ARE TOLERANT

Re: Your article about “Progressive are intolerant.” [From the Editor, April 24].

But they are! They are tolerant!

Look at the abuse allegations against Rep. Keith Ellison. Virginia Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax on sexual assault and the Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and his yearbook photo in what appears to be racist blackface and another in KKK’s signature white hood and robes.

And a CNN panel mocks Kanye West as Trump’s ‘TOKEN NEGRO,’ as Don Lemon (another black person) laughs. And don’t forget (unless you have to) a former Bernie sanders staffer voiced during the 2016 campaign that some of the senator’s supporters foster a culture of “toxic masculinity” around the campaign.

Joe Biden and his touchy feely on young girls.

Don’t forget Hillary all that she did, and Bill Clinton his sexual predatory ways.

So you progressive leftist losers are tolerant. Just to the wrong people and wrong policy’s [sic].

NM A-Tabar, Spring Valley