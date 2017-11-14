Letters: Power and privilege

POWER AND PRIVILEGE

Dear Ms. Zaragoza,

This is the third time I’ve felt compelled to address you after reading one of your provoking and cogent, yet somewhat misguided, CityBeat columns. The first time was around this season last year after analyzing your derision of white people’s embrace of our Día De los Muertos festivities [Editor’s note: the article was actually written by Lizz Huerta and not Alex Zaragoza]; the next time was around July upon perusing your opinion on proper straight people comportment while attending Pride events. I had much more to type on those topics but was want of time. Even now, I lack the opportunity to make a trip down Imperial and talk with some folks around there to compose to you a highly informed missive in reaction to “No Gracias” [Nov. 1] replete with detailed examples. However, it is already Monday, and I cannot let the moment slip away this time.

First, I must disclose: My knowledge of the culinary subject is scant. I just know I love to eat and will devour almost anything. But I will never set foot in La Gracia. My reasons are of the same spirit as those espoused in your column. However, your points miss the larger issue.

Second: I have never lived in the Barrio. But I have spent many years working, drinking, attending events, doing business and conducting community outreach and services in Logan, Sherman, Grant Hill and Golden Hill (when GH was still the Barrio) such that I feel right at home in the 102 or 113. Thus, when I type the “Barrio,” I do so with an endearing personal connection. And I’ve witnessed with profound sadness the “gentrification” that subsumed Downtown, East Village, North Park, OB and now, the Barrio. And I get it. All of those places I just mentioned were already generally gringo turf (Club?). This time, they’re after us. But your column aims at the wrong target.

I checked out Jenny Niezgoda’s presentation on YouTube and read the mitú web article you refer to. I also followed your suggestion and read the Dakota Kim article at Paste, which I did not find compelling. What stood out to me most of all three pieces was the fact that the property where Niezgoda’s proposed café sits was leased to her by Hector Pérez, a man I do not know, but assume is a Latino—and one with money. I imagine Niezgoda disclosed to him the detailed plans of her business, and many covenants and restrictions were included in their lease agreement. I believe it is also safe to surmise that Pérez was aware of how people like us would shun such an encroachment on the history and culture of our Barrio. The part that sucks is that I bet Pérez forgot all about that once Niezgoda cut him his first check.

That is the part you seem to miss. It is not the product of white people exploiting MeXicano culture that diminishes the flavor of Nuestra Tierra, but the vendidos that sell us out for the dollar. I never felt anything slipping away when I first heard a bartender other than Gino speak English in The Logan Room or saw frat boys ask what chicharrones were in The Chiquibaby. I was delighted the first time I saw a gabacha painted up in a Death Mask on the 2nd of November. And I felt like we somehow won the war when I realized the entire restaurant industry of America dedicated a whole day of every week to tacos. All of this may be because I am old enough to remember when our heritage was loathed. Now it is embraced. That should be celebrated, if not as a convivial welcoming, at least as a platform of justification.

The “power structure and privilege” you type about in “No Gracias” stems not from Niezgoda’s whiteness. (I’m not even sure if I’d consider her “white,” but that is another story.) Power and privilege is advanced by holders of property and status exploiting it in favor of the flavor of the day in order to make a buck. I am not sufficiently aware of Pérez’s circumstances to directly castigate him. He is not even identified as the owner of the building, only the manager. But the transaction fits the larger scheme. I watched this happen to entire blocks of the East Village—decades of history reduced to rubble making way for a wasteland of luxury condos to be held by faceless east-coast corporations whose execs never had a beer in Landlord Jim’s or bought tires at Los Reyes. Now they’re taking Logan. And they will never have chorizo con huevos at Cuatro Milpas or take their truck to Nando’s Garage for a brake job.

Your ire is mine, but I do not blame the appropriators as much as I blame those who allow greed to usurp beauty and soul. The Niezgodas know not what they do. The Pérezes know. And they do not care.

Despise not Cortés or Columbus. Despise La Malinche and Motecuhzoma.

Salud,

Bryan Varela, Mission Beach