Letters: Pull it together, Belfer!

PULL IT TOGETHER, BELFER!

Once again Ms. Belfer goes off on a rant and rave in, "Things look grim, but there's always dishwashing" [Dec. 7]. Pull it together! The election's over, but you could do some coloring or play with tinker toys to calm down. The millennials [sic] are doing so at their high-priced universities. They are also blowing off steam by protesting. On the street, reporters have discovered that they didn't vote, nor know what they're protesting about. The reporters also discovered that they'd been indoctrinated by their leftist profs and the Communist and Socialist groups had organized them. No need to unfurl the ad hominems [sic] at AG [Attorney General] Sessions and question his manhood. It does nothing to further your argument, but are [sic] merely a reflection of David Brock's Media Matters' talking points, perpetuating a false narrative and fake news. Mrs. DeVos is a creationist due to her faith and the overwhelming empirical scientific evidence against the religion of macroevolution. She supports vouchers and school choice, which has been extremely successful in the school districts where they've been used. General Patraeus [sic] as I predicted wasn't chosen as Secretary of State and neither was Ambassador Bolton or Gov. Romney. You need to get your facts straight as Mr. Trump appointed Scott Pruitt to the EPA. He's well aware of the unscientific claims of the climate change alarmists. There's no 97 percent consensus. A carefully analysis of Cook et al's study demonstrates that it's only 0.5 percent. Climatologists, documentaries, books, journal articles and studies in peer-reviewed publications have all raised serious doubts about CO2 emissions. Gore's film has 9 factual errors, particularly Dr. Mann's hockey stick chart. Dr. Michael Crihton's [sic] book, "State of Fear" has a 30-page bibliography that proves that it's more of a political movement and has little to do with science according to Dr. Einhoffer [again, sic] of the UNIPCC. Yes, it's all going to be fine as our new president Makes America Great Again! He's already doing so.

Mark A. Peter, Solana Beach