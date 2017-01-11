Letters: Really, you can trust The Times

REALLY, YOU CAN TRUST THE TIMES

It took me until today to begin reading San Diego CityBeat and I send my thanks to you for a New Year present! To know that you are a journalist who believes in verifying facts makes me sooooo happy [“Fake News!!,” Dec. 21, 2016]. I have fretted for years about trying to determine between opinion and fact in what I read. I don’t subscribe to any newspapers only because of this issue. I am thinking about the New York Times, but don’t know if I can trust them.

Judith Piper, La Mesa

BULLETIN BOARD MATERIAL

Dear Aaryn, we loved your Aleppo column [“In Memoriam,” Dec. 21, 2016] in the San Diego CityBeat while we were in San Diego over the holidays. A very powerful and heartbreaking tribute. I have it on my office door for my students to read now that I am back in the Midwest. Here’s hoping for a better new year. Thank you!

Carole Collier Frick, Professor of History and Chair, Historical Studies

Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, IL

JEFFERSON APPROVED

I’d like to give Mr. Decker a bit of a tutorial in US History and Government. I’ve been both a university and high school teacher in these subjects. Nowhere in the Constitution do we find the words, “separation of church and state.” Nowhere can they be found in the Federalist and Anti-Federalist papers. Where does this mythical concept come from? A letter that Jefferson wrote to the Danbury Baptist Society. He wanted to assure them that their 1st Amendment rights would be protected under his presidency. Our 3rd President, a unitarian rationalist, procided [sic] over worhsip [sic] services in the Capital Building. He endorsed the Congressial [sic] printing and distribution of the first American Bible. He approved of Congress beginning with a prayer led by a chaplain every session. His memorial is replete with quotes concerning the importance of religion. As an adjunct faculty member at USC, I was denied my freedoms of speech, expression and religion. As a teacher, academic freedoms and the university’s own creed were violated. President Thomas Jefferson would not be happy with this state of affairs. For faith needs to be expressed in the public square as the founders intended. So shout and greet one another with a “Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!” Or as Tiny Tim would say, “God Bless us one and all.” Jefferson would surely approve.

Mark A. Peter, Solana Beach