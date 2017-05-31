Letters: Roar and pour

Roar and Pour

A few years back, I worked at Wild Animal Park (now Safari Park) and, because I was over 21, I could work in the kiosks selling draft beer, a favorite of European visitors [“2017 Summer Guide: Surviving the apocalypse,” May 17]. I was on early-morning duty when two disheveled-looking customers stumbled up to my booth. “Lord!” they said. “We need some beer.” The couple had just spent the night at one of the first “Roar and Snore” weekends. They said it was a nightmare and they got no sleep whatsoever. It wasn’t nocturnal animal sounds that kept them awake, it was crying human babies and sleepless little children. They said, “If they had only served drinks before bedtime, it might have gone a lot better.” So I suggested the Park should rename it “Booze and Snooze,” and make everyone happy. I even put this in the employee suggestion box, but heard nothing back. These genial tourists had paid a very large fee to experience discomforts they had not counted on. Nightcap, anyone?

Nancy Drew, Normal Heights

Weeding Out

Mr. Combs,

Perhaps if Ms. Dumanis’ failed campaign had accepted “product” instead of cash we might of had a more contemplative/understanding DA department, maybe even gaining an additional Donut Bar location [“Incumbency interruptus,” May 10].

Mike Loflen, Clairemont

Wedding Crasher

Great job, John Lamb, on breaking down for us what goes on behind the scenes among San Diego’s movers and shakers [“A rift-wrapped wedding,” May 17]. You are a true journalist—thank god for you and CityBeat.

Suzy Perkins, La Mesa

Fault Lines

Liberals on this issue seemingly have lost their minds if they think just because we’re justifiably fighting radical Islamic terrorism/radical Islamists and Sharia law the latter which flies in the face of the U.S. Constitution, e.g., that somehow these latest attacks such as the one in Manchester, Great Britain are “our” fault [“Not here,” May 24]! What utter balderdash!

Fred Harden III AKA “GreyHairandGreyMatter”, San Diego, CA

Two wrongs

Dear CityBeat Mr. Combs,

Thank you for your column on Manchester bombing, but you failed to recognize the motive was our destruction of Libya in 2011 [“Not here,” May 24].

I’m not saying it’s right to bomb little girls because we bombed little girls. Two wrongs don’t make a right.

But someone must call for a stop to the bombing and occupying in order to stop the blowback, and I hope it could be you. Thank you!

Valerie Sanfilippo, San Diego CA