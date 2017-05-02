Letters: Rule haters

RULE HATERS

Dear Mr. Combs:

In your editorial of April 26 [“Someone, Anyone”], you admonish “anyone in local politics” to “step up to the plate” to end homelessness in San Diego. Unfortunately, readers looking for your proposed solutions to this difficult social problem will be disappointed. Maybe the answer is to stage a demonstration, throw a brick through a liquor store window and get drunk on the plunder while waving an “I hate Trump!” sign. That seems to be the most popular action on the left lately.

I spent over 40 years working in downtown San Diego and, since I like to talk to people, I got to know quite a few homeless individuals. Their reasons for being on the street fall into a few discrete categories: Temporary financial reverses, alcoholism, drug addiction, severe mental illness and/or personality disorder and unwillingness to comply with any “rules” whether governmental or social. Obviously, the easiest to help are those who are homeless due to loss of income, since they often have job skills and some support system. Our most prominent homeless program, Father Joe’s Villages, has immediate solutions for these folks including meals, shelter, school for the kids, medical care and help with employment. The success rate in this group is high, but this cannot be said for the other homeless sectors. People suffering from addiction and mental illness are often very hard to help.

Before we closed our office, my wife and I dealt almost daily with “Judy,” a homeless lady who spent most of her time at a corner near the train station. “Judy” suffers from severe psychosis. She was not violent or aggressive in any way, but was extremely paranoid and unable to cope with any of the tasks of daily life. We gave her money but that did no good to get her off the street and only contributed to enabling her to stay there. At different times we tried to connect her to three different agencies to get her help, but she consistently refused that help. Because she was not disruptive or dangerous, she did not qualify for any kind of involuntary commitment. “Judy” related that she had been raped on the street several times, but, out of concern for her civil rights (a legitimate and valid consideration) she remains on the street without assistance or protection.

There is one group that I call “rule haters.” These people are unaddicted [sic] and not mentally ill. They find clever ways to survive and sometimes prey on weaker, impaired and addicted homeless. These people seldom go to shelters because there are rules there against drinking and smoking and their behavior is monitored. One of them once told me that he only went to a shelter when the temperature dropped below 45 degrees or it was pouring rain. From my experience, these “rule haters” who are socially homeless are a small minority of those on the street, so debate about the morality of their choices is irrelevant to solving the overall problem. Except for the small group of physically and mentally sound “rule haters,” it is patently false to say that “people are homeless because they want to be!” [Editor’s note: Not sure who he’s quoting here, because there’s no way it’s me.]

Of course, there are homeless people who do not fit clearly in any of these categories, or, can be placed in several. This does not make it easier to help them.

Those who help homeless people professionally agree that the problem will not be solved simply by providing housing, other than for those on the street strictly for financial reasons. Getting long-time homeless people permanently off the street is a difficult and frustrating task and most agencies who try to do it have only a few successes in a given year. Sometimes, even those “rehabilitated” people appear back on the street. The amount of money spent in a program does not seem to matter much. The well-funded programs often do not have any better success rate than those that are underfunded and just scraping by.

So, exactly what is “anyone in office” supposed to do to get the homeless off the street in a legal and humane manner even if the public is willing to fund the plan? Let’s hear your solutions and your commitment to perform real work to advance your proposals! You might keep in mind that there are many dedicated people, both in government and in private agencies who do this difficult work every day. How many hours do you volunteer each week to help them? Will you “step up to the plate?”

Steven S. Kane, La Mesa