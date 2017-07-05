Letters: San Diego IS a sports town

San Diego IS a sports town

Just because we are smart enough to know when we are getting ripped off (Spanos-Chargers and Spanos-lite Minor league soccer) does not mean we aren’t a sports town [“San Diego is not a sports town,” June 21]. SDSU built its basketball arena and a practice facility and sells out 12,414 nearly every game. They outdraw USC & UCLA combined! Voters paid for Petco Park and while the team has struggled, the park was named best in MLB by USA Today and they draw quite well. We are sports fans, not sports lemmings. Give us a fair deal, and we will vote for it. Wonder if you consider the Bay Area a sports town... each of their five major sports teams has won MULTIPLE championships (no minor league soccer) and the voters told the A’s, Giants, Raiders and 49ers to pound sand when they wanted absurd public subsidies. PacBell/ATT was privately financed and is at least the equal of PETCO. Raiders went to Vegas...oh well.

Craig Nelson, via sdcitybeat.com

BUT REALLY, SAN DIEGO IS NOT A SPORTS TOWN, WE’RE A SMART TOWN

I would agree. Sports is a business that is out to make a profit, well and good. The problem comes when sports teams want public money to finance their business. Public money is a scarce resource. When a city like San Diego that has failing schools, lousy roads, a huge pension debt, environmental needs that are not being met, and many other issues is asked to pump large amounts of public money into a for-profit business, the citizens are most likely to say “NO.”

You want to build a stadium in San Diego? Great! Finance it yourself just like any other for-profit business has to do with their start up costs. If decisions like this means that San Diego is not a sports town, I would agree. It means that we are a smart town. We look after our own before we finance a palace for billionaires.

Bruce Higgins, via sdcitybeat.com