Letters: Scram scams

SCRAM SCAMS

I read [Ryan Bradford’s] column in the San Diego CityBeat and wanted to thank you for writing about an online scam [“I Got Got!,” Well, That Was Awkward, Dec. 19]. I am a San Diego District Attorney Investigator and investigate Elder Abuse cases. There are several online scams where elderly people are targeted and are defrauded out of hundreds and thousands of dollars. Currently, the most common scam is the “Granny Scam.” The suspect calls the elderly person and pretends to be their grandchild. They tell the elderly person they are in trouble and need money and the payment can only be made with gift cards. The elderly person rushes to help out their grandchildren and immediately become a victim. I give community presentations every chance I get, in hope that I can prevent further victims from this scam. I believe your column will educate the community and hopefully prevent someone from becoming a victim of an online scam.

Thank you!

Felix Salazar, Downtown

REALLY SOMETHING

And thank you to this very generous anticipatory write up at @SDCityBeat [“Most Anticpated,” The Floating Library, Dec. 26]—first time in my life I’ve been in a list with @MargaretAtwood so that is really something.

Kristen Arnett

@Kristen_Arnett, via Twitter

NOT THE END

Thank you @CombsSeth and @SDCityBeat for this editorial [“We should not move on,” From the Editor, Dec. 26]. The State audit I requested should be the start, not the end, of a post-outbreak conversation that changes our approaches to public health, homelessness and housing.

Todd Gloria

@toddgloria, via Twitter

HEADS MUST ROLL

Dude: @CombsSeth & lady: @theaarynb Thanks for calling things out! We have VERY WEAK gov’t. Gov’t willing to let people (CONSTITUENTS) get sick & die rather than do right thing... WHICH WE PAY FOR, either way! Seth, right, heads must roll for abuse & laziness! @CityofSanDiego & County!

FreedomPleaseOrg G+

@PoorLivesMatt3r, via Twitter

MOVE YOUR BODY

100% agree with this [“Concert resolutions for the New Year,” Notes from the Smoking Patio, Dec. 19]. I’ve been to shows all over and San Diego has the worst, most talky, generally annoying crowds. I’d add to this list: Dance. You’re at a music show, move your fucking feet and body.

Regular Dave

@Mr_DaveK, via Twitter