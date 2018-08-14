Letters: Show me the money

Your interview with Mr. Gloria [“Persisting with Pride,” July 11] was read with interest, especially his comments re: a “housing deficit.” It’s one thing to talk about such a deficit but that kind of talk without suggested solutions does not advance the issue to a resolution.

“Affordable housing” is the newest “sexy” hot button topic thrown about by politicians, which I believe is a ‘dog whistle’ for raising taxes or fees on us taxpaying citizens. I have never heard one politician tell us about the AB-1335 legislation passed in 2015 that was to “generate billions of dollars in federal and private investment annually and create tens of thousands of affordable housing every year.” Our very own Toni Atkins played an instrumental role in getting 1335 passed. Then there is AB-34, the cap ‘n’ trade legislation, which (according to the latest state numbers I’ve seen) is generating approximately $2 billion/year with $450,000,000 allocated to affordable housing. Where are these dollars being spent? Mr. Gloria’s silence is deafening! On top of these two, there is SB-2, generated by our Toni Atkins and signed into law by the Governor, which went into effect on January 1 of this year and is anticipated to raise between $250 and $300 million per year using a real estate transaction fee of between $75 and $225 per transaction recorded with County Recorders. Where will these dollars go?

Now we have the convention center proposed bond issue, which supposedly allocates on a front-loaded basis hundreds of millions of dollars for homelessness/affordable housing [Edit note: This letter was sent before the city council session last week that buried the convention center measure]. To add insult to injury, the local Housing Federation has introduced and is pushing a $900 million bond issue for this November’s ballot too with the funds to be allocated to affordable housing with repayment of that bond issue to come from a regressive parcel tax on all real estate which surely flirts with being a violation of Prop 13. Our illustrious city council’s Rules Committee just approved on a 3-2 vote to send it on to the full city council for a vote to put it on the November ballot.

Now, just consider the existing sources of dollars for affordable housing as stated above—where are those dollars going? Why hasn’t [sic] Atkins and Gloria inter alia given us a detailed report on how these dollars have been used to date. We taxpayers are entitled to that data. Now the big spending pols want to add to that already big pot of dollars with these two November bond issues when they cannot even give us a definition of “affordable housing,” where it’ll be built, who will qualify, etc. San Diego residents pay state taxes that cause state budgets to be fully funded with billions left for a “rainy day fund”—so our city should be able to avail itself of the state funds generated by AB-1335, AB-34 and SB-2 without having to saddle us with this $900 million millstone and the carve-out dollars from the proposed convention center bond issue.

CityBeat could do a huge public service by asking every San Diego elected representative in Sacramento and San Diego to answer the questions raised by their own actions or the actions of their predecessors as they relate to “affordable housing.”

Lou Cumming

La Jolla