Letters: Showing teeth

Showing teeth

I have an idea on how to screw-up visual communication by redefining an established gesture [“Fight for your right to use the OK symbol,” Sordid Tales, May 1]: The showing of teeth while smiling could be taken to mean you want to dine on my flesh, and we should require people to smile without showing teeth if they mean to show appreciation for a person’s joke, or appearance.

Howzat?

Saul Harmon Gritz, Hillcrest

Who’s the bro, now?

It is extremely important that a journalist can acknowledge that the Democratic party, like the GOP, has a wide range of aims, policies, etc. within itself. Yet, for Seth Combs this is not true [“Progressives are intolerant,” From the Editor, April 24]?! He did not explain why that FACT should be ignored either! This is an editor? I guess so today, and presumably voting for drone campaigns is not really important, as long as they are a Democrat?! Who is the BRO NOW? Seth is wrong in an embarrassing way, I will let City Beat get sun bleached and water logged on the stand from now on.

Jack Ferro

What about the pension fund?

Dear Mr. Combs -

This letter is prompted by your editorial in this week’s edition of CityBeat [“Summer goal: Get involved in the budget process,” From the Editor, May 8] and by the article in yesterday’s edition of the U-T re: the proposed new fiscal year proposed budget for the County. You suggested interested taxpayers should attend meetings with County representatives where the proposed budget will be discussed... but if ALL the facts are not in the public domain, how can we taxpayers have a meaningful meeting? What else is “hidden” from us in all those big numbers?

I do not understand why the proposed budget had NO allocation of funds to make a payment on the big deficit in the County’s pension fund? Last I knew, the County’s pension fund (thanks to Dianne Jacob’s acts in 2001) had a deficit of approx. $2+ billion, which the County is required to make annual payments on to reduce that number. The City’s pension fund has a deficit in the same range as the County and it is required to make an annual payment in the range of $300 million/year. So, why then is the County not making such an annual payment? If it is, where is that number “buried”? If the County has reserves, per the article, of “almost $2 billion,” why aren’t they making larger than required annual payments to reduce that humungous deficit? If the County were to make a pension fund payment of approx. $300 million, it would almost be in the top 3 “types of expenditures,” per the shown bar graph. I can’t believe that deficit no longer exists.

Isn’t the County presenting a less than fully accurate fiscal picture when it just leaves out this BIG required annual expenditure? We taxpayers are on the hook for that pension deficit, so shouldn’t there be adequate coverage of that fiscal piece to the County’s budget?

Lou Cumming, La Jolla