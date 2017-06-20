Letters: Soooo funny...not!

SOOOO FUNNY… NOT!

Talofa Mr. Decker,

My own euphemism for “phoning it in” is “going on kruze kontrol” [“The Sword of Deadline-ocles,” May 31]. As a native who is occasionally printed in local rags, I can certainly appreciate how tough it can be to put something together regularly worthy of print, however, I’d have to say you are guilty of “phoning it in” now and then. One example, your column on a colonoscopy—so original, sooo funny? Not! Right down there with a Nick Canepa column.

It’s OK, as I’ve written before, for columnists to skip a column or two when confronted with a paucity of material. The Reader’s Barbarella reminding folks that she’s medicated, her “beh-beh” is an exhibited photographer, and they vacation on Martha’s Vineyard and France, or even the CityBeat’s own potty-mouthed Barbarella, Alex Veragoza [sic].

That all being said, I still regularly read your columns. Just try not to become an Oprah, Dr. Phil, Shaun Styles, Kevin Acee, or someone gettin’ too big for de britches!

Mike Loflen, Clairemont

[Editor’s response: We don’t know who Alex Veragoza is, but she sounds like a rad lady.]

UP ON MAIN STREET

I read your article on the San Diego CityBeat regarding the Members of Main Street Alliance San Diego [“We work too damn hard, but who’s working for us?,” May 31]. It was a very interesting and truthful article. I myself opened my own small business in Pacific Beach. Getting capital has been very hard for me ever since. I cannot expand my business without it. I’ve been reaching out to local newspapers and magazines if they were interested in publishing a story about my business and I. I’m a 24-year-old Afghan/Mexican fighting a chronic illness (Crohn’s disease) and was born and raised in San Diego. My business partner is a 25-year-old Iraqi refugee.

Saira Roshnaye

Pacific Beach