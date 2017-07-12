Letters: Sports town? Please.

Sports town? Please.

Remember when the Chargers used to win [“San Diego is not a sports town,” June 21]? Me neither. But my friends all say I had a great time, the place rocked and tickets scalped at twice the face value. Remember those magical Padre years in ‘84 and ‘98? The old stadium rocking with 63,000 screaming fans? Man, that was fun.

If my team is in a playoff run, I’d pay double to sit in 30 degrees on hard seats.

Sports town? Please. Just words that poor reporters, bless their hearts, occasionally have to use to maintain access to a team that ownership gave up on for the league income.

Mike Angello, Normal Heights

Respect and humanity

Minda Honey’s article [“Existing while black,” June 28] was moving and painful to read. It is sad and unjust that anyone would need to experience fear for one’s life during an apparently routine traffic stop even though the police officer in the article actually appeared to be trying reassure Minda that he had no malevolent intention. It would be great if Minda would do a follow-up article containing her suggestions for how the current level of fear and mistrust could be reduced and replaced with mutual respect and humanity.

Leonard Schneider, University City