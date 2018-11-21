Letters: Talking 'bout my generation

TALKING ‘BOUT MY GENERATION

Hey Seth Combs. My name is Ryan. I read your article in the paper. The one about voting (or not voting rather) [“So, you didn’t vote,” Nov. 7]. You write about how you feel it’s your generation’s fault for why younger generations feel a sense of hopelessness when it comes to voting. I had read the article while at work getting to know one of my co-workers. The article was a great read, especially while I passed time getting to know one of my co-workers. Keep up the good work.

Ryan Martinez, Otay Ranch

NO PLACE FOR GENTLEMEN, PART 2

I appreciated Mr. Donovan’s Nov. 14 response “Progressivism?” to my letter, “No Place for Gentlemen” on Nov. 7. I am in complete agreement re: his views on equal rights for all, and I felt he expressed his views very well.

He is perhaps a clearer writer than I am. In my letter, my intention wasn’t to take issue with anyone’s rights, including the right of Gentleman’s clubs to exist.

What I (thought I) communicated in my letter was that I felt perplexed with CityBeat’s choice to actively promote such clubs.

Gun shops have a right to exist, too, but thankfully I haven’t noticed CityBeats’s choosing to actively promote them. Candidates with racist views have a right to exist, but CityBeat doesn’t promote those people, either. I presume these choices have to do with what CityBeat’s sensibilities are and its desire to represent itself accurately and consistently, in terms of its views.

As I see it, our active, daily choices as to what we purchase and support are one of the ways we can powerfully communicate to companies and organizations what we’d like to see/not see more of in our local and global societies.

I have never tried—and would never try—to shut down anyone’s speech, much less disrespect anyone’s other rights. I simply felt that CityBeat’s active promotion of strip clubs seemed to contradict the beautifully written views that several CityBeat writers, including its editor, had expressed earlier this year regarding the statement of—and opportunities for—women.

Peace.

Sarah, Hillcrest