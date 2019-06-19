Letters: Tech over art

TECH OVER ART

Great editorial on Horton Plaza [“Shop Around,” From the Editor, June 12]. Yes, the city blew it. While I don’t think it should be turned into affordable housing, I love the notion of a cultural hub. Come on, if downtown Oceanside can have an “art alley,” why can’t the city take over the Horton Plaza mall and create an inviting cultural hub with galleries, cool boutiques and public spaces? I’d impose a no chain rule, offer subsidized rents to local startups (mom and pop restaurants, boutiques, hell, even bead shops or funky used furniture or clothing stores). How cool would it be to have a Cow or Spin Records next to Wear It Again Sam; a vegan restaurant next to an industrial arts gallery, a bike shop and a Mexican grocer? This could be done! And a resounding yes to making the parking garage a paid city lot—at reasonable rates so you can leave your car for the day (or even overnight) and truly enjoy the area. Such a shame, turning it into a tech hub to further drive up housing demand, and costs. A tangent: are we as a society too STEM-focused? What about culture and the arts? Will our kids listen to jazz and read Faulkner and watch indie films? We are collectively minimizing talent and artistry in favor of brainpower and technology. No, I am not a Luddite but goddamnit, don’t take art and music out of our schools and make all our kids programmed to be engineers! Rant over. Good column.

Thomas K. Arnold, Carlsbad

YOU’RE RACIST!

As usual, enjoying the latest CityBeat. Talk about an ignorant tone deaf comments; your Rhonda Moore wins the award this year in A Side-Eye Of Sanity [“Not My Ma,” June 12]. In an article that appears to be about parenting and being their kids’ friends and drinking, a racist non-sequitur slam on whites about “white-people-speak” comes up (“... do it where they would be ‘safe.’ But I still think this is white-people-speak for...”). What on earth does race have to do with this column? Or, is that “black-people-speak” for whites are fools? I hadn’t even thought of race until she revealed her racism. The only element of race in this column this week is Ms. Moore’s disdain for whites. ROTFL!!!! I’ve read this column before and she thinks she’s just so “woke” and worldly and fair minded and clever. Yet here’s this comment showing that, lurking just below the surface of her facade, is a racist.

My point to writing this letter is not to complain that her comment shouldn’t be allowed. It absolutely should be there in a free society. But there is NO WAY a white man could say something like that. In fact, I’m sure my “black-people-speak” comment is thought racist. So... the next time one of these so called “woke” and color-blind people clutch their pearls in mock horror when a middle-aged white man’s statement is taken out of context and called “racist” by a fool like Ms. Moore, take a pause. Because chances are the person doing the squawking is the racist. I hear stuff like this all the time, so I’m pleased to see it in writing and can call attention to it. “He who smelt it dealt it.”

John Muoio, El Cajon