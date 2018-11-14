Letters: Thanks

THANKS

I wanted to let you know, rather belatedly, how helpful I found your Voter Guides [Oct. 10], both for the primaries and the midterms. Your concise reviews enabled me to focus on the key issues—and major bonus points for managing to find some humor in the analyses!

Thank you.

Jane Moores

PROGRESSIVISM?

In response to Sarah’s bit of hate directed at “gentleman’s clubs” [“No Place for Gentlemen,” Letters, Nov. 7], and her statement that she “thought CityBeat was progressive”—the very nature of progressive, liberal thought and philosophy is equal rights for everyone. Freedom and liberty for all. Live and let live. Everyone gets to make their own decisions like big boys and girls. Her brand of progressivism is the same brand that tries to shout down speech she doesn’t agree with, and demands apologies every time a comedian says something that offends her. If she doesn’t want to attend a strip club she doesn’t have to. But trying to discourage anyone else is her trying to dictate how everyone should live. I applaud CityBeat for knowing better.

Michael Donovan, Talmadge