Letters: The needs of San Diegans

The needs of San Diegans

Short-term vacation rentals are partly a zoning issue, it’s one thing if you live near a commercial area, no biggie, and you expect some disturbance [“Short-term stupidity,” July 18]. But if you bought a home or rent in a strictly residential area, there should be the expectation that you won’t be subjected to the vagaries that come with living near a hotel or motel with their temporary occupants. Most people can tolerate occasional weekend parties by neighbors, but behavior that would get long-term residents evicted occurring more frequently, and especially on weekdays, gets old fast. As for the decision by the mayor and city council: for too long the city has tended to cater more to tourists and special interests than to the needs of San Diegans, it’s time that they stood up for residents.

Dan Jacobs, Mira Mesa

Neighborhoods are for residents

How disappointing to see CityBeat editor Seth Combs take up the talking points of the short-term vacation rental (STVR) industry [“Short-term stupidity,” July 18]. It’s no secret that San Diego has a crisis of affordable housing, and residents are being pushed out of their leases and desired communities in order for landlords to rent properties out via Airbnb or VRBO, making triple or quadruple the fair market monthly rent. I once tried out Airbnb for a single night stay in the Hollywood area—I rented an apartment from an individual who used a fake address and fake name to mask that she was renting out her place in violation of her lease and existing zoning rules. It was very uncomfortable having to answer questions from her inquisitive neighbors who suspected what she was up to. I suspect a lot of this activity is taking place right here in San Diego.

Obviously, some types of vacation rentals are fair and reasonable; proper zoning, rules and enforcement are needed, and this is what Councilmember Barbara Bry’s compromise measure accomplishes. We cannot allow our neighborhoods to be turned into mini-hotels next to mini-hotels. Neighborhoods are for residents, and it is not unreasonable for communities to have an expectation of normalcy. Calling those who came to City Hall to speak out against the STVR industry’s desired selling out of our residential housing stock a bunch of “NIMBYists” and suggesting that neighborhood advocates are somehow shills for the hotel lobby is beneath the advocacy we’ve long come to expect from CityBeat.

My hat is off to all six of the councilmembers who resisted a well-funded campaign by the STVR industry and voted for residents and neighbors tired of the constant overturn and buying up of properties by outside investors with zero interest in doing long-term residential leases. Funny that Councilmember Chris Cate, who has demonstrated little interest in communicating with his own constituents about street repairs, would attempt to grandstand on this issue as a red herring, and that CityBeat would take glee in repeating his talking point about tax revenue from STVRs. Finding solutions for San Diegans displaced by the Airbnb craze is going to cost taxpayers as well. With the proper enforcement, we will see homes returned to the housing stock for regular folks who live and work in San Diego.

Richard Ram, Serra Mesa