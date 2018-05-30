Letters: The Right to Vote and The Sheriff’s Department

The Right to Vote and The Sheriff’s Department

Aaryn Belfer’s May 21, 2018, article titled “The right to vote” included statements from Laila Aziz about her meeting and interactions with San Diego Sheriff’s Department staff that were inaccurate. Rather than refute Ms. Aziz’s claims one by one, I would prefer to share the truth about what the Sheriff’s Department has been doing to ensure the voting rights of inmates are not infringed upon. For the last several months we have been diligently working to engage inmates and provide them an opportunity to register to vote. Due to the high visibility of this project, we have made every effort to engage the inmates in person. In addition, an Inmate Orientation video containing voter registration information is played on a daily basis, and individual flyers with eligibility information have been made available to all inmates. As of the May 21st deadline, hundreds of inmates completed voter registration cards and were delivered to the Registrar of Voters. Any inmate who expressed interest had an opportunity to complete a voter registration card. The Sheriff’s Department will continue to work with the Registrar of Voters office to ensure all those who are eligible to vote have the opportunity to do so while in our custody.

John Ingrassia, Assistant Sheriff, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department

[Edit note: We responded to this email to ask Ingrassia about the “inaccurate” statements, specifically mentioning that, if true, we would need to run a correction. He emailed back to say that Ms. Aziz’s recollection of the conversation was inaccurate, but didn’t offer specifics. He went on to add that “the bottom line is I did say I am not willing to have her group come into the secured portions of the jails for the purpose of voter registration at this time,” but that they do allow every inmate requesting to register to vote to do so. He also added, “staffing resources would have to be allocated to provide security for the volunteers while they performed their duties.” We reached out to columnist Aaryn Belfer and Ms. Aziz as well. The latter sent this response, which has been edited for space]

During the meeting on May 2, Mr. Ingrassia’s staff did not have a firm understanding of voter eligibility and expressed that the secretary of state’s website detailing eligibility was confusing. I advised his staff that we are trained in voter eligibility, including eligible voters with criminal convictions and/or housed in county jails. Their biggest area of confusion seemed to be regarding the “currently serving a state prison felony sentence in a county jail or other correctional facility.” If the sheriff’s department is confused with the law how can they outreach to eligible voters? Mr. Ingrassia and his staff gave numerous reasons on why we could not register voters including:

· They did not want 4,000 votes all of a sudden coming out of nowhere

· They did not have the staffing required to ensure an impartial registration

· They would not be able to clear individuals for at least two months

· Trained individuals who were already cleared could not register eligible voters. The reasoning was, they do not let their educational teachers teach yoga.

This is why the election code provides for individuals and organizations to register voters anywhere in the county. Pillars and other organizations are specialist and actively educate and register voters from historically disadvantaged communities. We are trained to ensure accessibility, a fundamental requirement to voting; what are the sheriff’s policies to ensure eligible voters with disabilities have accessibility?

The sheriff’s policy in itself is dismal at best and is constructed to limit voter registration.

Mr. Ingrassia is stating that staffing would prohibit him from allowing volunteers to educate and register eligible voters. What steps did his office take to ensure every single voter was educated? I advised Mr. Ingrassia during our meeting that a PSA was a good practice, but would still leave hundreds if not thousands of eligible voters confused on the requirements. The PSA enhances the eligibility information needed but does not overcome the best practice for voter registration, face-to-face education.

I would encourage Mr. Ingrassia to look at the dates of the voter registrations and compare them to when volunteers diligently sent emails to every single inmate who may have been eligible. We are receiving feedback from families and letters from inmates regarding the emails stating the following:

“We were not offered voter registration cards” (Vista County Jail)

“I got your email, now how do I vote? Do I have to write someone to get an application?” (Vista County Jail)

“We were offered assistance with voter registration right after they called yard, so we had to choose which one to attend.” (Facility 8)

“We were suddenly encouraged to vote and given materials, we suspect this occurred due to the emails.” (George Bailey Detention Facility)

“We were not offered any voter registration cards, are you sure we can vote?” (George Bailey Detention Facility)

We also inquired about the sheriff offering voter registration to citizens who have previously been detained in county jail. The men who were wrongfully detained in county jail due to penal code 182.5 all stated they had not been offered any voter registration or voter information while in custody.

No one has to vote, but it is a constitutional right that eligible voters if they desire are able to register and vote. Felony voter disenfranchisement is confusing; the Sheriff does not have a firm understanding. This in itself leads to unintentional voter suppression. This confusion has led to numerous state bills. The suppression of in custody voting is not limited to San Diego. This issue has reached a pinnacle and we have learned through speaking with other organizers that Assemblymember Gipson has introduced AB 3115 to ensure county sheriffs allow at least one organization into the jails to conduct voter education and voter registration.

The reason for disallowing voter education and registration in itself seems to be an attempt at voter suppression. It also unfairly disenfranchises entire communities who have higher rates of incarceration. County jail inmates represent groups that have a history of being systematically disenfranchised.

The sheriff allows volunteers and other outside agencies permission to facilitate groups, activities and religious services. Voting is a fundamental right and should be given the same access.

This year the sheriff was able to engage more voters due in part to volunteers working diligently to ensure every inmate knew their right to vote. Imagine if the sheriff would have openly partnered with these volunteers? We as a county knew better and still purposely disenfranchised a significant number of voters. We are asking that the sheriff at least give the inmates the opportunity to say no. It stings knowing we missed hundreds if not thousands of people who would have liked to exercise their 15th and 19thamendment.

Laila Aziz