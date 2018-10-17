Letters: The wittiest of stars

THE WITTIEST OF STARS

I’ll miss Alex Zaragoza’s columns so much now that she goes forward to what I’d imagine an even brighter future [“There she goz to the Big City,” Oct. 3]. Her incisive wit was the main reason I always tried to find each issue of CityBeat even though she wasn’t in it every issue. The brightest, most witty star has left now, and her talent will shine elsewhere. The most gifted ones always leave because there’s more they are capable of.

Douglas Miller, Gaslamp

THE LOST ART OF F-BOMBS

Aaryn, just a note to say thank you for the wonderful article [“On behalf of women everywhere,” Sept. 26]. Cursing and venting is a lost art. I think I have finally found someone who throws F-bombs more than I do. High praise, indeed!

Marjorie Marks, Mission Hills

A RESPONSE TO THAT GUY

Poor, simple Mark Clem [Letters, “And then there’s this guy,” Oct. 3] (although I’m guessing he’s not poor and not really all that simple). Yes, Mark, when one has reached a certain age, when that one is a woman, and when that woman has lived her years in the good ole US of A, there are assumptions she can make with reasonable certainty: 1.) women have suffered sexual violence at the hands of men for centuries; 2.) abusers are found in every socioeconomic class, and; 3.) powerful men have gotten away with it for too long. You are behind the curve, Mark. Women do not need you to “mansplain” to us anything related to us. Your time is up.

Suzy Perkins, La Mesa

WE MESSED UP

Correction: In last week’s election endorsement issue, we endorsed Tim Nader as our preferred candidate for the San Diego County Superior Court Judge, Office 37 race. Problem is that Nader is no longer in that race, as he was beaten in the June primaries. We actually meant to endorse Deputy District Attorney Matt Brower. It was a Freudian slip on our editor’s part and he’s been in a bad mood ever since. We sincerely regret the error and encourage readers to vote for Brower (see this week’s “From the Editor” for more on his opponent).