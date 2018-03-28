Letters: Things are not better

Things are not better

In response to your editorial “Storage Wars” [March 21], I think it is naive to think that something is “finally being done” on the issue of homelessness, and that the Hepatitis A outbreak was the turning point. You are believing what you would like to believe, like we all do. The things being done have no chance of changing the number of homeless in any effective way, but do cause a lot of media attention, a huge distraction. The Lincoln Club and the Mayor are facing a critical election June 5, like they did in 2010 under Mayor Sanders, and need to make it look like things are changing. They’re not. A Sheriff, District Attorney and critical County Board and City Council seats are up for election this year. In 2010, Los Angeles PATH was brought into San Diego, amid protests regarding their inhumane treatment of the homeless in L.A. That launched my San Diego Homeless News. The next “critical” election will be in the year 2026, and I will be 73 years old if still alive. What we are seeing right now is a very specialized and intense form of foot-dragging on the homeless issue, disguised as big help.

Dr. John Kitchin, Downtown

Liberal intolerance

Alex Zaragoza’s March 21 piece (“The future is young, bright and pissed”) exhibits classic liberal intolerance. She celebrates her right to free speech on her jacket “We’re all a bunch of fucking sheep” over an inverted American Flag, clearly meant to insult others. Yet when her teacher tried to motivate a classroom, she tried to have him “reprimanded by the school.” What’s the matter, Goz… free speech only applies to you?

Mark Clem, Bay Park