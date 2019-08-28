Letters: Thoughts on thoughts on thoughts and prayers

THOUGHTS ON THOUGHTS ON THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS

Edwin,

I have given you shit in the past when I think your colum [sic] sucks, so let me be the first to say your column on TTAPS [“Some thoughts on thoughts and prayers,” Sordid Tales, Aug. 21] was stellar.

In particular , you nailed it when you noted sincere expressions of sympathy may come out (far) worse than the standard TTAPS. Even more true on social media when words can be misinterpreted... we all have friends who post the passing of a parent / grandparent etc. on FB and you start to type something (well, at least I do) and then you stop yourself and think what if somebody takes this wrong. A possibly disingenuous TTAPS is still better than silence in my book.

Craig A. Nelson, Solana Beach

LARIOS A BREATH OF FRESH AIR

Great interview with District 7 City Council candidate, Sharon Larios [“Sharon Larios is a rebel with a cause,” News, Aug. 21]. Breath of fresh air, connecting with such a genuine candidate, especially impressed by the unique combination of the authentic and servant leadership that she demonstrates throughout the interview. Well done.

Corey, via sdcitybeat.com