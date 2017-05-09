Letters: Time to prioritize

TIME TO PRIORITIZE

Re: Mayor Faulconer’s proposed Convention Center expansion ballot measure [“If he builds it, will they come?,” April 5]; Unless [Faulconer] agrees to allocate at least as much funding toward homelessness as toward his questionable convention center expansion, I—and hopefully many others—will vote “no.” Faulconer needs to prioritize, act in his constituents’ best interest and be realistic, foreign as he may find those concepts. After all, the city doesn’t even have legal rights to the land where the expansion would be built!

Linda Castaneda, North Park/University Heights

HOMELESS PROS

Editor; I read letters and articles on homeless problems and wonder if the “professional” homeless are included in people concerns. Of course, I mean those who came here for the weather and public support with no possibility of gaining employment or rejoining society.

Saul Gritz, Hillcrest

[Editor’s response: GTFO]

CREEPY COLORADO CITY

While working for a large company, mapping Southern Utah, I had to drive to Colorado City/Hillsdale. I had the same experience your group had [“A family trip to polygamist stronghold,” April 26]. I wasn’t allowed to map streets that were unpaved.

Which most of the side streets in Colorado City are not. From the moment I arrived, I was followed by two women in a white car. Not knowing the town, I had to stop at every street. They stopped every time I did. Creepy was the thought that came to my mind as well. I was so unnerved, I drove to the sheriff’s office and showed them the company’s mission statement, and told them I would be in their town an hour TOPS! I couldn’t wait to get outta there. Never want to experience that place again.

Thanks for sharing your article. Glad someone can relate.

Sharlene Allen-Castro, Ocean Beach

PUTTING THEIR ARMOR ON

Seth, thank God for your cry out to the powers to be in this city to do what is right [“Someone, anyone,” April 26]. To make the solution to homelessness a real priority that warrants monies! Your entire article was on target. I had attended the city council meeting and was shocked it was the first time homelessness was addressed. We are a people of compassion and now is the time to show it, prove it. I will think highly of the politician that grabs hold of this, puts their armor on and courageously fights this battle to restore dignity and compassion not only to the homeless but to the people of San Diego. God bless you.

Jean Ryan, Old Town

GREED IS (NOT) GOOD

[The] homeless problem is a symptom and a result of horrific greed and total lack of concern for how they even got there [“Someone, anyone,” April 26].

The problem is that the people who can and should be taking care of all the problems are not doing so because THEY DON’T CARE. Our President, the dear Mr. Trump, he doesn’t care. He doesn’t care what the media says about him as long as they keep talking about him. He really DOES NOT CARE.

There is no one forcing them to be accountable. How do you force people to care? How do you force Trump to care?

The only way is to shame them, and shame them publicly. But how do you do that?

What we need is to force them into a public forum, with Dr. Phil (or someone just like him and as skillful) as the sole moderator, questioner, televised and live streamed—as it happens—he questions them, stands up to them, doesn’t give them an inch, forces them to answer questions, holds his silence giving them plenty of time to squirm, all for the world to see. Cameras roll with no breaks. No mercy.

That’s what the media should have done to Trump, from the VERY BEGINNING. Kept the cameras and microphones open and live, record every single moment so we all could be witnesses.

Have you ever attended the Board of Supervisors meetings? While speakers are pleading with them to take care of an important public issue, the Board members are whispering to each other—like they have something sooo important that just cant wait ‘til after?? I mean, HOW RUDE IS THAT? Are they doing that on purpose to show how low down the totem pole we poor saps are? How dare they treat us like that. The people who ELECTED them don’t deserve even a few minutes of their respectful attention? I’ve seen TV news coverage of the City Council meetings and their members do the same thing!

The ones who are reaping the benefits of the great recession are the ones responsible for the homeless situation. The middle class was effectively obliterated and that’s how they want it to stay. Why? With a two class system, the rich and the poor, you have an eternal supply of cheap labor. There are, I’m sure, lots of other reasons. The poor are so damned poor they can’t think about their political rights. How can they fight for their rights when all their rights have been taken away? They live to eat another day. They live to find shelter another day. Families are destitute where once they owned homes, had jobs, kids went to school; basic needs were taken care of. That’s all gone.

When people become wealthy, (certainly not everyone) when they have more than enough money to live comfortably, they become addicted to gaining more wealth because they fear not having more than enough in case something shappens. For them, there never is enough. They sure don’t want to end up like the homeless.

Public transportation sucks, lack of sufficient medical benefits for everyone who is not wealthy, pharmaceuticals overcharging for medicines, etc. The Union Trib publishes wonderful stories of a single person, or a governor who put a program into motion and effectively and cheaply eliminated homelessness. So why hasn’t our President adopted those programs? Why hasn’t our Governor adopted those programs? Because they DON’T CARE. Why hasn’t the Union Trib publicly called them on their lack of duty to the public good?

Gloria G.

City Heights