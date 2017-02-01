Letters: To-do list

To-do list

Thank you for putting women’s issues front and center, literally [“The Women’s March,” Jan. 25]. I am not one to normally write letters to the editor, but considering we have a pedophile running the country, we are living in extraordinary times. Patriarchy needs to be in our public discourse. All genders (cisgendered men and women, trans and binary) need to link arms together and become soldiers in the fight against patriarchy because right now, more than ever, we need it.

I agree with your personal stance on how you will support women, but here are some concrete ways that all cisgendered men can fight against patriarchy:

1. Read

Start with The Will to Change by Bell Hooks.

2. Speak up

• When a woman at your workplace has a good idea, back her up. Don’t let her feel like she is speaking into dead space.

• When you agree with a woman on social media, support her

• If she is being berated on social media, support her

• If people in your life say nonchalantly sexist things while they are speaking, call them on it. “You think she’s ugly because she doesn’t wear makeup? You know that’s kinda sexist bro.”

3. Look inward. How does patriarchy affect you personally?

• Do you want to cry, but instead react in anger?

• Do unapologetic, powerful women who are not afraid to speak their minds threaten or annoy you? Why?

• Do you want to do femininely attributed things but you feel uncomfortable doing so? (Housework, child care, sewing, arts and crafts, yoga or dance classes, expressing your true feelings to another man?)

4. Don’t assume

• When a person addresses your partner with a question, don’t answer it for her. Even if you have been married for 25 years and you really do know the answer. Let her speak for herself.

• Ask a woman before you assume she needs help, instead of physically jumping in and taking boxes, suitcases, baby strollers, bags or bicycles out of her hands.

5. SHUT UP

• Allow women to be experts on something you may (or may not) know something about (i.e., don’t mansplain) whether it be IT, power tools, bike maintenance, astrophysics or even feminism, it is possible that a woman may know something about this (or even more than you do).

• Don’t make everything into a debate. If you don’t agree, sit back and listen for once. Women and trans people do this all of the time. Our lives depend on it.

• If you are in a group of people or in a work meeting, don’t be the first person to respond, or always have the last word. Allow other voices to be heard.

6. Get your shit together

• Find your own keys. Cook your own dinner. Pay your child support. Do you own finances. Do your own laundry. Clean your own house. Take care of your kids. Do this on your own without reminders from the women in your life.

7. Don’t be abusive

• Give women physical space.

• Don’t look at women’s asses as they walk away from you.

• Don’t stalk women who aren’t interested in you.

• Don’t troll ex-girlfriends and your child’s mother on social media.

• Don’t tell a woman she is crazy when she reminds you of something you said or did that you don’t like to be reminded about or don’t want to do (gaslighting).

• Don’t make women feel like they need to apologize around you.

• Confront your abusive friends or family members. You may save a life.

If every cisgendered man begins to take some of these small simple steps toward leveling the field for everyone, we will be in a much better place than where we are now.

In solidarity,

Michelle Luellen, Logan Heights