Letters: Too many fucks

TOO MANY FUCKS

I am writing to you in complaint of the foul language your columnist Edwin Decker habitually employs. His inability to get his point across without resorting to coarse Anglo-Saxon four-letter words in the midst of a plethora of rich English possibilities is indicative of a lower level of intelligence.

It is also indicative of low editorial standards on your part. Joseph Pulitzer would have fired you both in a nano-second. Which means the two of you would end-up standing at window 5 since Pravda is no longer hiring.

Marshall Mallory, North Park