Letters: Verbalizing the problem

Verbalizing the problem

Hey Seth! Just read your article on homelessness in SD [“Changing course,” July 26], and just felt moved enough to send you a quick email. I am a big believer that a lot of cops out there are genuine people trying to do good in our communities, but my time growing up in Atlanta, I saw a couple “good cops” that I knew very well treat the homeless terribly. I never understood how to verbalize the problem, or honestly that it was even a real national issue, until your article. I joined the “Homeless News San Diego” page and hope to find a way to lend a voice when I can.

Angie Keilhauer, Leucadia

Clean it up a bit

I look forward to each week’s CityBeat as a “piece of the puzzle” of what’s really going on in San Diego (not the typical “PR” lines, thanks to excellent columns by John Lamb and Seth Combs). That said, most of your columnists seem to be immature—incapable of writing a column without profanity. Example: Ryan Bradford’s column [“Zero chill at the San Diego Smooth Jazz Festival,” Aug. 2] opens with, “The day is cloudy and muggy as f*ck.”

Really? Get a thesaurus and learn to use it. His column should be called “Well, that was BORING.” Not edgy, just f’d up ramblings. Just because Trump won, we don’t all have to swim in his sewer! Why not try to publish an issue where they have to dig deep and avoid profanity—something you could use as an example of good writing. It can be done. Consider Richard Pryor—he would go all “blue” in live and film, but could turn in a brilliant performance on network TV with no bleeps!

D. Tovey, College Area