Letters: Voting hopelessness

FUN GUIDE

When your Voter Guide came out [Oct. 10], I put it away and got it out when my daughter and I started filling out our ballots. It was a good review. Fun to read, too! Please do a guide every year. I love your publication and look for it every week.

Ernestine Smith, Little Italy

VOTING HOPELESSNESS

Hey, Seth Combs, I read your article in the paper. The one about voting (or not voting rather) [“So you didn’t vote. I get it,” Nov. 7]. You write about how you feel it’s your generation’s fault for why younger generations feel a sense of hopelessness when it comes to voting. I had read the article while at work getting to know one of my co-workers. The article was a great read, especially while I passed time getting to know one of my co-workers. Keep up the good work.

Ryan Martinez, Otay Ranch