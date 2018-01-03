Letters: War on the warrior

For the most part, I have appreciated CityBeat for the fact that much of what is found in its pages is not likely to be found elsewhere. That said, my greatest disappointment from CityBeat came from Editor Seth Combs in his column of November 15th, titled “Swallow your pride,” and dedicated to mocking those of us who support San Diego State University’s historic choice to honor Aztec culture, particularly its representation of an Aztec Warrior by a student dressed as the same.

In taking aim at the Aztec Warrior (and by extension those who support same), you wrote “The school has a guy running around dressed like the villain from Temple of Doom blowing on a conch shell for no apparent reason (the Aztec Empire’s capital was near what is now Mexico City, so there’s no historical reason to think Montezuma I or II got to the beach much).”

To paraphrase Dan Aykroyd, “Seth, you ignorant slut!” Your ignorance of Aztec history combined with your lazy and utter failure to be cleverly funny are not worthy of the responsibility that is necessary of a publication’s editor when writing an opinion piece—and I have no problem with your opinion—although we differ. What I do have a problem with is that you supported it with your own fake facts which become a disservice to readers who might believe you actually know what you are talking about, and repeat them.

The fact is that the conch shell was extremely important in Aztec culture. The shell itself was called the Quiquiztl and those who played notes or calls on it were known as the “quiquizoani.” If you were not so ignorant of Aztec culture nor too lazy to consult Google before writing your column, you would know just how important the conch shell was to the Aztecs. It was a conch shell that Quetzalcoatl blew in order to dispatch Mictlantecuhtli (the Lord of the Dead) in order to retrieve and save the bones of humanity.

Were it not for SDSU’s choice to identify with Aztec culture, it is unlikely that I would have made the choice to try to learn more about the Aztecs, as well as this region’s indigenous people. Like you Seth, I am a graduate of SDSU, but also a former part-time SDSU professor and for a period of time served as the City of San Diego’s liaison to the Native American community, and I would not approve of mocking representations of the Aztecs. Were it up to me, all SDSU students would be required to take a multidisciplinary course devoted to a greater understanding of Aztec culture as well as local indigenous people.

Jim Brown

Tierrasanta

[Editor’s response: Yes, Mr. Brown is correct in that I assumed that the conch shell did not play a significant role in Aztec culture. While I still believe the Aztec mascot should be retired, I do apologize for the error.]