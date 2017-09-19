Letters: We can cope

We can cope

Alex Zaragoza’s columns have been favorites of mine and my millennial daughter’s ever since she has written for SD CityBeat. Her latest column, “The audacity of nope” [Sept. 6], however, gave me a sober cause for concern. As a mother of a millennial, it’s worrisome to see such despair and anxiety in this generation with regards to the potential changes in our country—not only in Zaragoza’s mind, but in my daughter’s mind as well.

In the past 9 months, we have witnessed the Trumper’s attempts to dismantle women’s rights, voting rights, workers’ rights, immigrant rights, education rights, animal rights, environmental rights/safeguards (with the persistent, stupid climate change denial when we are at the tipping point with regards to even human global survival), healthcare rights… along with other basic human rights to food, shelter, clothing—by Trumper’s group of old white guys who definitely missed the “summer of love” that held out the promise of a more equitable, kind, fair and, yes, “socialistic” society in which everyone had the potential for a secure life along with the pursuit of happiness. These attempted changes today can be frightening, and the best I can offer to millennials is that “this too shall pass” as each of us works to change what is happening with one step at a time, together.

From global to local and personal, positive changes can be seen (if not on the corporate news) in the Food Valley in the Netherlands, in Melinda Gates’ program to develop injectable contraceptives for African women, with the IRC’s work with refugees, local food co-ops, sustainable communal living that shares resources and provides affordable housing and a solution for the rampant individual isolation in our culture—to San Diego’s three tent cities for the homeless (finally!), with legalization of marijuana in California and the expansion of marijuana’s CBD use for all indications (especially anxiety in millennials)… just living in California is positive. Finally, the SD CityBeat’s Five-Minute Film Festival next week and all the pumpkin products starting to fill the shelves at Trader Joe’s these days give a definite boost to our serotonin levels.

Let’s keep the faith and stick together. It’s not over!

Donna Shanske, Bankers Hill

Vegan high fives

Ryan, high five to your wife Jessica on her “Veganing” [“Beware the Veganing,” Sept. 13]. You know you can still have lasagna night right? Compete to see who can make the best vegan lasagna. Make it fun. You’re going to be okay.

Teagen McClain, North Park