Letters: We pay for scooters

We pay for scooters

Re: “Scooter purgatory,” Spin Cycle, July 31.

The merging of smartphones, GPS and electric scooters by “entrepreneurs” who refuse to work with local governments for the common good (beyond PR platitudes about concern for safety and the environment) is an illustration of how tech goes wrong. Along with poor or no profit in most areas of the U.S. (due to rain or snow), both public and private lawyers may be the most formidable foe of Lime, et al., in cities blessed with dry, mild weather, such as our fair city.

In downtown S.D., we see a circus of how to get hurt on a scooter: No helmets; two adults onboard; weaving on the busy sidewalk, then onto the street; pre-teens riding double; unskilled riders doing nearly 20 mph downhill, against traffic, with tiny grocery-cart wheels wiggling like crazy… wheeee!

Do they know that when they signed up, they waived their rights big-time? If the brakes fail or a wheel comes loose—too bad rider! By not making scooter identifiable, they endanger pedestrians, where an injured walker is left with a “sorry dude…” as the rider gets away quickly.

Injured riders without insurance have large ER bills, and much of this cost is borne by the public. As the contracts absolving the company of any responsibility come under greater scrutiny, it will become clear that a business based on unstable vehicles, poorly designed and maintained has a downside. Some localities have undertaken outright bans—this appears to be the only effective method to restore basic safety that all pedestrians and law-abiding bike riders should expect.

D. Tovey, College Area

Do You Remember the First Time?

Every third Friday of the month, DJ Daniel transports a cast of misshapes, mistakes and misfits back to a time when we’d dance, drink and screw because there was nothing else to do [“F#!kin’ in the Bushes turns 10,” Notes from the Smoking Patio, Aug. 7]. FITB is a mid-90s time capsule with bands like Pulp, Suede, Blur, Oasis, Stone Roses, Sleeper, Marion, Echobelly, Shed Seven, Lightning Seeds, Rialto, Ash, Saint Etienne, Ride, and Gene providing the soundtrack. FITB proves that we CAN go home again even if we did leave an important part of our brain somewhere in a field in Hampshire. Cheers.

Michael Charming, via sdcitybeat.com