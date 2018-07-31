Letters: We, the opposers

We, the opposers

Did you ever see that episode from the original Star Trek series where an alien gets its strength from getting others to fight? It fed off violence and hatred. That “Day of the Dove” episode is the situation we’re in now. We opposers [sic] are more valuable to Trump as scapegoats, as enemies, then by being contributing members of society, which we are. He wins if he gets us to attack him. In his follower’s minds, he’s the savior for society’s ills and we are the problem.

Maybe, here’s how we disarm him: 1.) Ignore what he says and tweets, as best we can. He’s not 100 percent mentally or emotionally sound. But, continue to fight like hell against every bad thing he and his administration does; 2.) Constantly say that we are equal patriotic Americans and have the best interests of the U.S. in mind; 3.) Realize that, even though the other side is mostly wrong on every policy, moderate Republicans have the best interests of the country in mind too; and, 4.) We should all work hard to shape up the Democratic party and moderate Republicans, but the current state of the Republican party is unsalvageable, so for the time being, do not vote Republican under any circumstances.

If we realize we’re fighting in a burning house, we can get rid of extreme Republicans and settle on reasonable policies that we mostly agree on as the patriotic Americans we are.

Thank you.

Robert Melikian, Coronado

Back to the real AirBNB

Hats off to Chris Ward for defending the uptown neighborhood with his City Council vote on July 16 to retain the original idea of AirBNB for our neighborhood, i.e., to offer a room or couch in your residence to rent to a visitor for a few days [“Short-term stupidity,” July 18]. Ward has been under pressure (shameonward.com) this year to do something about the lack of available housing in Uptown due to investors buying properties that they then rent full-time (by the weekend, the week, a month, etc.) through AirBNB and other like companies—making three times the usual income than from a long-term rental.

Nothing in the Uptown area is “affordable” (unless you bought your place 20 years ago) but at least now we will have over 3,000 housing units “available” for community residents to rent long-term.

And, BTW, I am a NIMBY and proud of it—a resident who contributes every day to the San Diego economy through my work for a biotech, my taxes for schools, parks, infrastructure, to local businesses… an actual citizen and not a tourist. I have lived in San Diego for over 50 years and we will always have tourists, but when we do not have enough housing for residents, I vote for residents over tourists. NIMBYs have created stable neighborhoods with particular characteristics throughout the city. The character of the Uptown neighborhoods is what makes people want to live here and not be spoiled by full-time tourists, investors, YIMBYs and their developers.

Donna Shanske, Bankers Hill