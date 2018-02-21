Letters: Well, actually... on weed!

WELL, ACTUALLY… ON WEED!

If you quoted her correctly, lawyer Kimberly Sims erred in stating, “current law doesn’t allow for cannabis cuisine in restaurants” [“High Dining,” Feb. 14]. Cannabis is a species of plant which includes industrial hemp. Prop. 64 redefined industrial hemp to be excluded from the definition of “marijuana” and perpetuated the ineptitude of «marijuana» comprising only one species, Cannabis Sativa, of Cannabis. There are two other species of Cannabis, both highly intoxicating, which are not competently defined as “marijuana,” i.e., Cannabis Indica and Cannabis Ruderalis. Unlike marijuana, industrial hemp (a subspecies of Cannabis Sativa) is clearly legal under Prop. 64 as to the seeds, plant, concentrates, and byproducts. State regulation is to defer to counties and this county does not yet regulate it. Until the state regulates CBD or recognizes federal regulation of it, industrial hemp, its concentrates and its byproducts are clearly legal under non-federal law in restaurants, foods and beverages.

Robert Burns, Attorney & Counselor at Law, Ocean Beach

SHOCK AND APPALL

I was shocked and appalled to learn that SD County is going after Kelly Davis for her brilliant and comprehensive reporting on jail deaths in county jails [“We care,” Feb. 14].

This is outrageous! How is this not a frontal assault on the First Amendment? Who are the people responsible for this? Are they elected officials? If so, we know what to do. This is a blatant Trumpian tactic. Attack the messenger and try to chill the sources. This needs a strong response from all of us.

Grant Walpole, Ocean Beach

FOOD CHOICES

Ryan Bradford’s article is the typical narrative and example of how our food choices complicate the lives of others [“Beware the Veganing,” Sept. 13]. I stopped eating meat soon after my dad slowly bled a goat to death in our garage, the gurgling of blood in its throat had a profound impact on me. It seemed so unnecessary. I stopped letting people know years ago that I do not eat meat, and I have been a vegan for almost twenty years. I’m 34. People get very defensive when they learn you’re vegan, I began to understand early. When my best friend in high school found out I was vegan, he said god put animals on earth for a reason, and we got into a heated discussion that compromised our friendship. I since stopped letting people know of my food choices. No one at work, where I volunteer, at my MMA gym knows I’m vegan. I treat this as a need- to-know basis, and so the only person who knows about my dietary life is my girlfriend.

Kevin Fierro

City Heights