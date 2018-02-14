Letters: Where is the love?

WHERE IS THE LOVE?

Another year and another Love & Sex issue [Feb. 7]. What I don’t understand about these issues is why the word “love” is even in the title. As usual every article and column dealt with sex only. And this year the word “love” is missing in all of them. This year we got to learn that Minda Honey fakes orgasms, but no word about how she really felt about the guys she sleeps with. Then there is the article about the 60-day sex challenge that seems intended to promote a podcast, but nothing about love. Of course, what would a Love & Sex issue be without the requisite kink and porn articles. Nothing wrong with kink or porn, but where’s the “love?” And in keeping with the times, we get sex with cannabis. I’m sure sex under the influence is great, but does it enhance “love”? My guess is that it can but there wasn’t a word about it.

Why not be honest next year and just call it the “Sex” issue? Then a hopeless and generally failed romantic like me won’t get his hopes up.

Rob Cohen, Mission Hills

WHAT AM I MISSING?

I may be missing it, but when reading commentaries on the attention to the homeless [“A policy of punishment,” Jan. 17], I don’t see any consideration of there being two parts of the question: the permanent and the temporary; the idea of whether to have a permanent burden of caring for those whose lifestyle is to vegetate on the streets, as well as those who want to, and try, and need help to rejoin society. We fear dehumanizing people to such a degree that we do nothing to actually help those who need it to “reform” themselves as painful as that may be.

I, for one, don’t see the benefit of doing all we can to make vegetation a permanent lifestyle, and to which we all should chip in; what we should be doing is chipping in to get them off the streets and on the job whatever it may be. To contribute to the attraction of Southern California and the Paradise of the Pacific: San Diego as the place to keep warm while sucking blood from the treasury to which they had never contributed is a stupid idea. To replace our dumb welfare programs with a guaranteed minimum income seems to be too intelligent and effective to make real.

A federal guaranteed basic income that, in the case of street people, would enable them to rent a permanent bed and toilet, but my fellow Conservatives and Liberals (I’m both!) are too obstinate and illogical to make it happen. Instead we have a Mayor who is left with efforts to solve this problem with momentary and ineffectual efforts like sweeps.

I’m glad I am old, with a personality that cannot thrive in the public eye, for if I were, I’d have long ago bit the dust attempting to do things logically and effectively, but that’s not possible in this real world of stupid politics, political parties and an election system that makes it impossible to have it any other way.

But, another consideration is that this dilemma, as all social dilemmas do, supports arguments, politics, the media and my having the opportunity to waste my time with commentary, so it ain’t all bad!

Saul Gritz, Hillcrest