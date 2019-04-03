Letters: Where is the passion?

WHERE IS THE PASSION?

I totally agree with Bill [Letters, March 27, in response to Michael Gardiner’s article on the Michelin Guide coming to San Diego]. Most San Diego restaurants are overpriced, mediocre, or both, with a few exceptions—A.R. Valentien is expensive, but yes they can cook and pair wine well. Seattle, Portland, and Vancouver are all way ahead of San Diego on the West Coast. And to Bill’s Wichita, Kansas, let me add Salt Lake City, Utah, also ahead of us and far more dynamic.

Is it an attitude problem? Great restaurants start with passion, though some never master the business side and crater accordingly. San Diego restaurants always seem to be about the business first, the food just good enough that you might come back when you are too tired to make your own meal. If minimally successful on this model, a small chain sprouts. Hardly inspiring. Bring in the passion.

Matthew Kidd, Carmel Valley

TURN ON THE BS DETECTOR

The suggestion that relatives, friends, acquaintances, and others be called out for inappropriate comments or behavior is spot-on [“Call out white supremacy,” From the Editor, March 20]. And it brings to mind a couple of sayings; silence means consent; and, the only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing. In addition to people we know, we need to contact and call out those in positions of authority and influence who peddle hate and violence, and also call out those who are silent when their counterparts are the peddlers. Unfortunately there are far too many who buy into what is being peddled, to them I say, TOYBSD (Turn On Your Bullshit Detector).Dan JacobsMira Mesa

GRETA IS GARBAGE

After reading CityBeat’s positive review of the film Greta (“On the prowl,” Film, Feb. 27), I have lost all faith in Glenn Heath Jr.’s judgment. No rational human being could enjoy this steaming pile of celluloid.

Greta is more than the worst movie I have seen this decade—it is laughably awful. We’re talking The Room levels of terrible. The dialogue feels like it was written by someone who does not speak English as his first language, or even his fourth or fifth. Although director and writer Neil Jordan is from Ireland—and from this planet—his script has all the disjointed logic one would expect from a space alien, and an incompetent one at that.

While this is certainly not the first movie where characters behave irrationally, it is a remarkable display of irrational screenwriting. Characters jump when a beat of music plays—although nothing has happened in their frame—as if startled by the orchestral music itself. A European who has been speaking perfect English for the entire film suddenly has doubts about the word “cookie.” The dialogue is nonsensical to the point of feeling Dadaist, like a bit of performance art where nothing is meant to make sense.

Want to know how lazy the writing is? They couldn’t even be bothered to stick with one consistent spelling of “Greta.” In a mind-boggling display of phoning-it-in, the name is spelled alternately with one “t,” then two, then one again. On top of this, we get not one, but two cheap “it was all a dream” fake-outs. Greta is more than just bad—it is absurdist. Has Tommy Wiseau been ghostwriting in secret?

I feel it only fair that Glenn Heath Jr. reimburse me the cost of my ticket. Sure, I saw it at the cheap theater in Chula Vista for a mere five bucks—still, that is five dollars too many.

David Schmidt, La Mesa