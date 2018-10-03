Letters: Whole lotta fuckin love for Belfer

LOTTA FUCKIN LOVE FOR BELFER

Aaryn,

I read your article in CityBeat’s recent issue, “On behalf of women everywhere...” [Sept. 26] and I LOVED IT! It obviously spoke to me as a woman but it is exactly how I feel and what I want to say not just to all the horrible Republican men in office right now, but to the men in my life, at work, who are such assholes sometimes. Which is one of the reasons I am leaving my job. They are not all jerks, but having a safe space as a woman is so hard these days!

I just wanted to say that I hear you loud and clear. It takes courage to speak up for oneself as a woman and I also wish things were easier for us. So thanks for writing this and I hope it inspires other women to speak up.

I voice my opinions a lot but have felt so many times marginalized, put down, felt unimportant around men that to this day it affects me and my career. I don’t know what the solution is because unfortunately they don’t get it. But like other women, I have hope that the future will be better. But we also have to start with ourselves and now, today! I am older now way past my 20s but nothing has changed, and as I look back at my childhood as well, I see how sexism has affected me, my mother and of course other women.

Thank you for reading this and again writing that awesome article. Especially with all the F-words. I wish men could just for a second see and feel what it is like to be a woman. But I am tired of wishing for them to change. It’s like I don’t want to be mad all the time about it but sometimes that is the only thing you can do when you see all this injustice. Have a nice day.

Ana, North Park

[last name withheld by request]

***

Well, it looks like Aaryn Belfer has the “Column of the Year” award sewed up. Or should I say, abso-fuckin’-lutely sewed up.

John Whiteman, Mission Hills

***

Dear Ms. Belfer,

Your column brought me to tears. Pain, yes, but relief and exultation at seeing our lives as girls and women so perfectly portrayed and so passionately defended. Thank you deeply for speaking for us all!

Peggy Rose, Normal Heights

AND THEN THERE’S THIS GUY

41 F-bombs! Really? Did Aaryn let her kids read that article? She “knows” Kavanaugh is guilty because Ford said so, despite even a shred of evidence. Why even have a judicial system? Maybe we should let whack jobs like Aaryn decide all cases. I wonder how Aaryn would feel if it was her husband and her family being attacked in a similar fashion with excessive malice and zero proof. Blind hatred helps no one.

Mark Clem

Bay Park