Letters: Willing to do most anything

WILLING TO DO MOST ANYTHING

Thank you for your recent editorial regarding homelessness in San Diego [“Someone, anyone,” April 26]. By introduction I am a retired naval officer and businessman who has never really retired. By that, I mean I am the primary caregiver for my handicapped wife of 61 years who also has Dementia. I’ve been actively involved with volunteer efforts with some groups like Turning Point a women’s recovery home, Coronado Safe (Student and Family Enrichment) and Veteran’s Village of San Diego (VVSD) just to mention a few. At VVSD I have mentored several men who voluntarily enter their program of anywhere from a few months to two years. Many of these men and women have been homeless. Most of the information in the media has just focused on the problems and numbers rather than the symptoms and those characteristics of the population such as substance abuse, financial, mental & physical illness and what organizations might be able to help them. For instance VVSD screens veterans during the three-day stand down annually in July, of course they do the same admittance standards when a veteran contacts them at any time of the year. The key is to find out whether the homeless person is willing to do most anything for assistance and is sincere about it rather than just looking for shelter and food. We do know that not everyone who seeks help and solutions “sticks it out,” but some do and become useful healthier citizens.

I would be concerned if the only solution by politicians is shelter because those are only temporary stopgaps. I’m sure you’re aware that organizations like VVSD, Father Joe’s and Alpha Project are aware of potential “do’s & don’ts” when helping the homeless.

Finally, it would be interesting if we were able to feed, house and treat all the homeless, how many would be attracted to San Diego to continue the homeless cycle?

I would be interested in attending a meeting or take a call if you desire further dialogue!

Sincerely,

Ernest E. Kemp, Coronado

PUSH THE PROBLEM DOWN

Great article, Seth [“Someone, anyone,” April 26]. Seriously wish that had been your front page versus more Trump noise. but I get it that’s what’s grabbing eyeballs. But to the tone of your article, don’t people realize that what is grabbing real eyeballs for tourists, business visitors and all us locals is a terrible image of our city. I couldn’t agree more. Why on earth isn’t this getting more action and leadership vs sports teams and convention centers? We should actually be ashamed of ourselves. We enjoy one of the most amazing places on earth. We should figure out a way to help people less fortunate and allowing wealthy developers “just” to push the problem down a block or two as they make millions is not the answer either. We’re new to the area... how can we make a difference on this topic?

Appreciate the article.

Chris White, Point Loma

NEEDLESSLY HYPERBOLIC

Your editorial [“Wake up,” May 3] stated that it was too early for Chief Zimmerman to declaratively state that race played no factor in the La Jolla shooting; and also that Zimmerman’s comments were a way to control the narrative and make sure racial tensions didn’t boil over. I had the same thought but was inclined to give Zimmerman the benefit of the doubt. However upon watching a replay days later, it struck me that at a time when matter-of-fact presenting of facts as we know them is the norm; Zimmerman’s tone and some choices of words; seemed needlessly hyperbolic; e.g. “...tragedy of epic proportion,” “...the victims just happened to be there at the moment in time when Selis decided to carry out his spontaneous act of violence.” And it really struck me that she characterized the act as “spontaneous.” I could be wrong, but going down to the pool with a loaded gun, and extra ammunition; that doesn’t strike me as spontaneous. I could give Zimmerman the benefit of the doubt if she was speaking extemporaneously, but she was reading from prepared remarks.

Dan Jacobs, Mira Mesa

WILL NOT VOTE

To the Editor: I hope thousands will join me in pledging to our Supervisors that we will not vote for their choice for interim District Attorney [“Incumbency interruptus,” May 10] should that person choose to run in the election—R or D; straight or gay: female or male.

David Cohen, Hillcrest