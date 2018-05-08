Letters: Woe to the Republic

WOE TO THE REPUBLIC

Dear Citizen Kemp,

Your outrage about California spending billions on expenses related to illegals and “using our taxes and draining legitimate business interests” suggests possible acute cognitive dissonance [“Letters,” May 2]. Are you equally outraged about trillions of taxpayers’ money being drained for a 15-year war that has achieved nothing other than causing massive geo-political instability and devastating conflicts that range from Libya to Pakistan? An article in the Wall Street Journal, Nov. 8, 2017, points to a study by the Watson Institute of International and Public Affairs at Brown University, which calculates that, “U.S. wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and Pakistan have cost American taxpayers $5.6 trillion since they began in 2001. According to the study, the accumulated interest expenses on the future cost of borrowing money to pay the wars could add an additional $8 trillion to the national debt over the next several decades... The Brown University study indicates ‘each taxpayer has incurred nearly $24,000 in expenses.’” Does this outrage you, Citizen Kemp? I suspect it doesn’t given your career choice. I suspect that, given your career choice, your belief system, i.e., the stories we tell ourselves to define our personal sense of reality, accommodates this contradiction, ergo, cognitive dissonance. And please don’t insult our intelligence by attempting a rational justification, blathering on about patriotism, national security, democracy, freedom, American exceptionalism, terrorism, etc. Five star General of the Army and President Dwight D. Eisenhower, and Marine Corps Major General Smedley Butler gave us all the explanation we need. It’s about a military-industrial complex that serves only the interests of corporate capitalism’s unbridled profit incentive. In Butler’s words, “I spent most of my time being a high class muscle man for Big Business, for Wall Street and the bankers. In short, I was a racketeer for capitalism.” Does this outrage you, Commander Kemp?

Gregory S. Shroyer

North Park