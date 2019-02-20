Letters: X is my president

X IS MY PRESIDENT

I beg to differ with you [“Words mean something,” From the Editor, Feb. 13]. If “is my President” means nothing more than “is President of the US,” then it is a redundant, unnecessary, and obscure expression of fact. But the person saying it does not mean that. Rhetorically, “X is my President” means “I approve of and embrace him as President,” while “not” negates that sentiment. The Dotard Trumphole is emphatically not MY President.

David Cohen, Hillcrest

UNDERHANDED TACTICS

Of all the wall nonsense Trump has come up with, “human wall” might be the most absurd [“All Eyes on S.D.,” From the Editor, Feb. 6]. A “human wall” in different words, is “border patrol.” The bottom line is Trump doesn’t know what he wants but wants it now, and is demanding that others jump through hoops to come up with some thread that he and his henchmen can spin as a success. To that end, Trump is willing to use extortion or other underhanded tactics. To put things in perspective; withholding disaster aid for wildfires, no big deal; but refugees seeking asylum, well that’s a national emergency. Outrageous. And it’s not just Trump who is the culprit, Republicans are complicit, they have even spouted the talking point—paraphrasing—that $5 billion for the wall isn’t too much to ask for, it’s only one-tenth of 1-percent of the federal budget. In essence they are saying it’s OK to waste taxpayer money on a political stunt because it’s just chump change. And they claim to be the party of fiscal responsibility??? Vote their asses out!!!

Dan Jacobs, Mira Mesa

DIG DEEPER!

I am delighted to see such a passionate and committed spelunker as Al Howard write about vinyl treasures for your paper [“I dig vinyl,” Black Gold, Jan. 30].

And in the interest of inclusivity I offer the following observations in this period of post-truth Trumpism, which might fall under the title “Colored Gold.”

It will not sweeten the sour exclamation point that Al referenced in his being sidetracked and then by-passing that box of Loggins and Messina that it may have contained the multi-colored (audacious even aggressive red whites and blues to attract service men) Bell Song Taiwanese import ripped from the very high quality Japanese tapes of L and M’s first Quad album which was not only in the 4 channel discrete SQ format, but also contains two additional takes of Mama Don’t Dance and Angry Eyes (with Pharoah Sanders replacing Al Garth on tenor on the first, and Rahsaan Roland Kirk replacing Jon Clarke on flute on the second) using the little-known Holographic Ghosting Processor (developed by Prof. Watanabe “Benji” Botan, D.Phil., D.Lit.) to create ambient sound artifacts out of the original tape’s deep EMF structure. Impossibly rare!

And consider the possibility of finding lost colored gold in that Paul Anka box in the form of the fantastically elusive multi-colored picture-disc 45 of “Put Your Head On My Shoulder” with the face of Paul McCartney mistakenly superimposed on Paul Anka (see John Lennon’s comment on this and the walrus, “Anka” being the Canadian (especially in Quebec) transliteration of “anchor”). Deceptively elusive!

Lastly, the collectability and value of the Windjammers’ “Poor Sad Child” is hard to figure, it being a highly derivative rip of the Temps (as Al rightly points out and as is obvious on first hearing it). None of us who lived in Oakland during the rough and tumble ’70s would ever have thought much of it (given the rampant “hunger” and “desperation” in Oakland at the time). Indeed, it might be argued that the seeds of both the poverty and sadness of said child might be better found in why mama don’t dance and those angry eyes! Dig deeper, digger!

Let us hope that Al’s mom (May Allah bless her with long life) continue to try to straighten out her wayward son (Boston College did not seem to help at all).

Dr. Alvin Chicago, Ph.d, Normal Heights