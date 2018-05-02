Letters: Yells at pot clouds

Greetings! Enjoyed your latest about illegals & pot! You liberal “pot heads” may want to consider writing about why states like California are spending billions on such things as health care, medicaid, Social Security and prison for illegals using our taxes and draining legitimate businesses assets!

While you’re at it make sure you enlighten us on the significant dangers of “pot” to people’s health including danger to the public when driving loaded and overdose cases when combined with other drugs! Perhaps you have some solutions in mind but I doubt it!

Commander Gene Kemp, USN

Coronado

A MUST-HAVE CONVERSATION

Just read the editor’s note responding to the letter from Robbie Ellington about Jeff Terich’s “Genre Tourism” article [April 18]. Wow, Seth, great, great job in responding to the folks upset by Jeff’s article. Way to go. Thanks for articulating the race issues so well, and for promoting these discussions that we, as a country must start to have if we are ever to make progress on this monumental issue of race. You are providing a vital and valuable service to San Diego (and to our country as a whole) by being a vehicle that allows this work to happen. Thank you.

Suzy Perkins

La Mesa