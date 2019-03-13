Letters: You're the racist!!!

I stand by “not my president”

I must disagree with the writer of this piece when he states that, “Trump is our president” [“Words mean something,” From the Editor, Feb. 13]. He is not mine, not now, not ever, no way! In time, I am sure I will call Individual 1 a lot of things, but the word “president’ will never be one of them!

Nor is he the “president” of the rest of America because his election was not legitimate. More and more evidence is coming to light every day that the 2016 election was significantly interfered with by the Russian government, under the direction of Vladmir Putin. Trump is Putin’s “president” and puppet. Not mine, not the rest of this country!

A.F. Kaplan, via Facebook

You’re the racist!!

While you are allowed to have your opinion on music, you cannot call us racist or imply that our songs are racist [“Great Local Music Review,” March 6]. The words to “Bones” are referring to how music is all riding on the previous artists, and has zero to do with racism or slavery. Your racist assumption was totally incorrect, as were the lyrics. In addition, calling us “a bunch of white guys” is a falsity. Only one of us is white, not that it matters, clearly you are the only racist in this equation. Not that I give a fuck about your opinions on my music, but in no way are you allowed to call us racist. Feel free to come call any of us racist to our faces without hiding behind your shitty local news source. Please either edit or remove the review of Loosen The Noose album.

Concerned,

Christian Schinelli

An Italian bass player

Response from the editor: At no point in my review of Loosen the Noose’s self-titled album was the word “racist,” “racism,” or any derivation of the word “race” ever mentioned. I understand the defensiveness and in hindsight am willing to admit that I was presumptuous in labeling the band “a bunch of white dudes.” I apologize for that. However, I stand by the main point that I was trying to make: that the name of the band is highly problematic. I talked with a number of friends and colleagues, all of whom were people of color, and every one of them said they found the name to be either offensive or, at the least, off-putting. One mentioned that if she saw the name of the band outside a music venue, not only would she not want to hear their music, but she’d also want to speak to the club owner about it. This all might seem like people being overly sensitive or too easily triggered (some of the band members’ friends called me a “cuck” on social media, a favorite word of men who want to belittle other men for being too sensitive), but the fact remains that a word like “noose,” no matter the context, remains exceptionally steeped in very bad memories and experiences for many people of color. This includes vile, violent acts of racism. I’m originally from the South, and there’s no way a band name like Loosen the Noose would fly in certain parts of the region. If that makes me a cuck, then I guess I’m a cuck. I have no doubt (none!) that Loosen the Noose did not mean to offend anyone with their name, but I also think that they should perhaps think about the people who could be offended by it. A great local example of this was a band called The Soft Pack. They were originally named The Muslims, but after quite a few people pointed out that they found the name to be hurtful, or that it could be taken out of context, the band changed it. And they did this despite the fact that they had already garnered national buzz under The Muslims moniker. Loosen the Noose are not obligated to change their name by any means, but they may want to consider how many potential fans may not ever want to listen to them in the first place simply because of the band’s name. I understand their hearts are in the right place, but if someone points that out, it’s worth considering. And yes, it should be considered even if the point is delivered in the form of an acerbic music review.